Single-wall carbon nanotubes (SWNTs) are a special class of carbon materials known as one-dimensional materials. They consist of sheets of graphene, rolled up to form hollow tubes with walls one atom thick. Due to its chemical structure and dimensional constraints, this material exhibits exceptional mechanical, electrical, thermal, and optical properties. As such, carbon nanotubes have become of great interest for both stand-alone studies and for use in composite materials.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Single-Wall Carbon Nanotube industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Single-Wall Carbon Nanotube market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Single-Wall Carbon Nanotube market covered in Chapter 12:

Nanothinx

DuPont

OCSiAl

Evonik

Sun Nanotek

Mitsubishi Rayon

Hexcel

Anaori Carbon

Graphenea

Zoltek

Arkema

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Single-Wall Carbon Nanotube market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Armchair Form Carbon Nanotube

Zigzag Form Carbon Nanotube

Chiral Form Carbon Nanotube

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Single-Wall Carbon Nanotube market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Electronics and Semiconductor

Energy

Aerospace and Defense

Automotive

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Single-Wall Carbon Nanotube Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Single-Wall Carbon Nanotube

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Single-Wall Carbon Nanotube industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Single-Wall Carbon Nanotube Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Single-Wall Carbon Nanotube Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Single-Wall Carbon Nanotube Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Single-Wall Carbon Nanotube Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Single-Wall Carbon Nanotube Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Single-Wall Carbon Nanotube Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Single-Wall Carbon Nanotube

3.3 Single-Wall Carbon Nanotube Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Single-Wall Carbon Nanotube

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Single-Wall Carbon Nanotube

3.4 Market Distributors of Single-Wall Carbon Nanotube

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Single-Wall Carbon Nanotube Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Single-Wall Carbon Nanotube Market, by Type

4.1 Global Single-Wall Carbon Nanotube Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Single-Wall Carbon Nanotube Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Single-Wall Carbon Nanotube Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Single-Wall Carbon Nanotube Value and Growth Rate of Armchair Form Carbon Nanotube

4.3.2 Global Single-Wall Carbon Nanotube Value and Growth Rate of Zigzag Form Carbon Nanotube

4.3.3 Global Single-Wall Carbon Nanotube Value and Growth Rate of Chiral Form Carbon Nanotube

4.4 Global Single-Wall Carbon Nanotube Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Single-Wall Carbon Nanotube Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Single-Wall Carbon Nanotube Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Single-Wall Carbon Nanotube Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Single-Wall Carbon Nanotube Consumption and Growth Rate of Electronics and Semiconductor (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Single-Wall Carbon Nanotube Consumption and Growth Rate of Energy (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Single-Wall Carbon Nanotube Consumption and Growth Rate of Aerospace and Defense (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Single-Wall Carbon Nanotube Consumption and Growth Rate of Automotive (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Global Single-Wall Carbon Nanotube Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global Single-Wall Carbon Nanotube Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Single-Wall Carbon Nanotube Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Single-Wall Carbon Nanotube Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Single-Wall Carbon Nanotube Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Single-Wall Carbon Nanotube Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Single-Wall Carbon Nanotube Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Single-Wall Carbon Nanotube Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Single-Wall Carbon Nanotube Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Single-Wall Carbon Nanotube Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Single-Wall Carbon Nanotube Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Single-Wall Carbon Nanotube Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Single-Wall Carbon Nanotube Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Single-Wall Carbon Nanotube Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Single-Wall Carbon Nanotube Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Single-Wall Carbon Nanotube Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Single-Wall Carbon Nanotube Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

…continued

