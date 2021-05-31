Indium phosphide (InP) wafer is a semiconductor material consisting of phosphorus and indium. It has a cubic crystalline assembly centered on the face, alike to GaAs and most of the semiconductors.

The Indium Phosphide Wafer market revenue was xx.xx Million USD in 2019, and will reach xx.xx Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of x.x% during 2020-2025.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Indium Phosphide Wafer industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Indium Phosphide Wafer market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Indium Phosphide Wafer market covered in Chapter 12:

Western Minmetals (SC) Corporation

AXT Inc

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd

Beijing Century Goldray Semiconductor Co., Ltd

Semiconductor Wafer Inc

DingTen Industrial Inc

JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation

Wafer World Inc

Logitech Ltd

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Indium Phosphide Wafer market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

VCSEL

EEL

HEMT

HBT

OEIC

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Indium Phosphide Wafer market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Military & Defense

Telecommunications

Medical

Other

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Indium Phosphide Wafer Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Indium Phosphide Wafer

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Indium Phosphide Wafer industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Indium Phosphide Wafer Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Indium Phosphide Wafer Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Indium Phosphide Wafer Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Indium Phosphide Wafer Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Indium Phosphide Wafer Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Indium Phosphide Wafer Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Indium Phosphide Wafer

3.3 Indium Phosphide Wafer Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Indium Phosphide Wafer

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Indium Phosphide Wafer

3.4 Market Distributors of Indium Phosphide Wafer

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Indium Phosphide Wafer Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Indium Phosphide Wafer Market, by Type

4.1 Global Indium Phosphide Wafer Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Indium Phosphide Wafer Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Indium Phosphide Wafer Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Indium Phosphide Wafer Value and Growth Rate of VCSEL

4.3.2 Global Indium Phosphide Wafer Value and Growth Rate of EEL

4.3.3 Global Indium Phosphide Wafer Value and Growth Rate of HEMT

4.3.4 Global Indium Phosphide Wafer Value and Growth Rate of HBT

4.3.5 Global Indium Phosphide Wafer Value and Growth Rate of OEIC

4.4 Global Indium Phosphide Wafer Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Indium Phosphide Wafer Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Indium Phosphide Wafer Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Indium Phosphide Wafer Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Indium Phosphide Wafer Consumption and Growth Rate of Military & Defense (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Indium Phosphide Wafer Consumption and Growth Rate of Telecommunications (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Indium Phosphide Wafer Consumption and Growth Rate of Medical (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Indium Phosphide Wafer Consumption and Growth Rate of Other (2015-2020)

…continued

