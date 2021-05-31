Engineering plastics are plastic materials having superior mechanical and/or thermal properties as compared to commodity plastics (such as polystyrene, PVC, polypropylene and polyethylene). High performance plastics are specially designed polymers with unique properties such as high mechanical strength and chemical resistance as well as high temperature resistance.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Engineering Plastics and High Performance Plastics Compounds industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Engineering Plastics and High Performance Plastics Compounds market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Engineering Plastics and High Performance Plastics Compounds market covered in Chapter 12:

DSM

JiangSu Huayang Nylon Co.,LTD

Toray

Solvay S.A.

Daikin industries, Ltd.

Invista

Evonik Industries AG

BASF SE

Huafeng Group

Shenma Group

E. I. Du Pont de Nemours and Company

Ascend

Lanxess

Asahi Kasei

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Engineering Plastics and High Performance Plastics Compounds market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Polyacetal

Polyamide

Polytetrafluoroethylene

Polycarbonate

Polyphenylene Sulfide

Epoxy

Polyetheretherketone

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Engineering Plastics and High Performance Plastics Compounds market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Polyketone

PPS

PPA

Glass Filed PEKK

Carbon Filed PEKK

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Table of Contents

1 Engineering Plastics and High Performance Plastics Compounds Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Engineering Plastics and High Performance Plastics Compounds

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Engineering Plastics and High Performance Plastics Compounds industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Engineering Plastics and High Performance Plastics Compounds Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Engineering Plastics and High Performance Plastics Compounds Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Engineering Plastics and High Performance Plastics Compounds Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Engineering Plastics and High Performance Plastics Compounds Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Engineering Plastics and High Performance Plastics Compounds Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Engineering Plastics and High Performance Plastics Compounds Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Engineering Plastics and High Performance Plastics Compounds

3.3 Engineering Plastics and High Performance Plastics Compounds Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Engineering Plastics and High Performance Plastics Compounds

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Engineering Plastics and High Performance Plastics Compounds

3.4 Market Distributors of Engineering Plastics and High Performance Plastics Compounds

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Engineering Plastics and High Performance Plastics Compounds Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Engineering Plastics and High Performance Plastics Compounds Market, by Type

4.1 Global Engineering Plastics and High Performance Plastics Compounds Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Engineering Plastics and High Performance Plastics Compounds Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Engineering Plastics and High Performance Plastics Compounds Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Engineering Plastics and High Performance Plastics Compounds Value and Growth Rate of Polyacetal

4.3.2 Global Engineering Plastics and High Performance Plastics Compounds Value and Growth Rate of Polyamide

4.3.3 Global Engineering Plastics and High Performance Plastics Compounds Value and Growth Rate of Polytetrafluoroethylene

4.3.4 Global Engineering Plastics and High Performance Plastics Compounds Value and Growth Rate of Polycarbonate

4.3.5 Global Engineering Plastics and High Performance Plastics Compounds Value and Growth Rate of Polyphenylene Sulfide

4.3.6 Global Engineering Plastics and High Performance Plastics Compounds Value and Growth Rate of Epoxy

4.3.7 Global Engineering Plastics and High Performance Plastics Compounds Value and Growth Rate of Polyetheretherketone

4.4 Global Engineering Plastics and High Performance Plastics Compounds Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Engineering Plastics and High Performance Plastics Compounds Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Engineering Plastics and High Performance Plastics Compounds Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Engineering Plastics and High Performance Plastics Compounds Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Engineering Plastics and High Performance Plastics Compounds Consumption and Growth Rate of Polyketone (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Engineering Plastics and High Performance Plastics Compounds Consumption and Growth Rate of PPS (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Engineering Plastics and High Performance Plastics Compounds Consumption and Growth Rate of PPA (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Engineering Plastics and High Performance Plastics Compounds Consumption and Growth Rate of Glass Filed PEKK (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Global Engineering Plastics and High Performance Plastics Compounds Consumption and Growth Rate of Carbon Filed PEKK (2015-2020)

6 Global Engineering Plastics and High Performance Plastics Compounds Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Engineering Plastics and High Performance Plastics Compounds Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Engineering Plastics and High Performance Plastics Compounds Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Engineering Plastics and High Performance Plastics Compounds Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Engineering Plastics and High Performance Plastics Compounds Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Engineering Plastics and High Performance Plastics Compounds Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Engineering Plastics and High Performance Plastics Compounds Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

…continued

