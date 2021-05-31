Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the DEGEE industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The DEGEE market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global DEGEE market covered in Chapter 12:

Eastman Chemical

FBC Chemical Corp

Solvay SA

LyondellBasell

BASF SE

INEOS

Optimal

Advance Petrochemicals

The Dow Chemical Company

Tianyin

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the DEGEE market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

MEG

MDG

MTG

MTeG

MPG

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the DEGEE market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Printing Ink

Coating

Industrial Cleaning Agents

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 DEGEE Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of DEGEE

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the DEGEE industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global DEGEE Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global DEGEE Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global DEGEE Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global DEGEE Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on DEGEE Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of DEGEE Analysis

3.2 Major Players of DEGEE

3.3 DEGEE Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of DEGEE

3.3.3 Labor Cost of DEGEE

3.4 Market Distributors of DEGEE

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of DEGEE Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global DEGEE Market, by Type

4.1 Global DEGEE Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global DEGEE Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global DEGEE Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global DEGEE Value and Growth Rate of MEG

4.3.2 Global DEGEE Value and Growth Rate of MDG

4.3.3 Global DEGEE Value and Growth Rate of MTG

4.3.4 Global DEGEE Value and Growth Rate of MTeG

4.3.5 Global DEGEE Value and Growth Rate of MPG

4.4 Global DEGEE Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 DEGEE Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global DEGEE Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global DEGEE Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global DEGEE Consumption and Growth Rate of Printing Ink (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global DEGEE Consumption and Growth Rate of Coating (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global DEGEE Consumption and Growth Rate of Industrial Cleaning Agents (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global DEGEE Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

…continued

