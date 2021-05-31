Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.
In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) industry.
Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.
In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.
The Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:
Key players in the global Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) market covered in Chapter 12:
Pidilite Industries
Flexcrete
BASF
Tarmac
Mapei
The Euclid Chemical Company
Saint-Gobain Weber
Adhesives Technology Corporation (ATC)
Remmers
Sika
In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:
Polymer Cementitious
Epoxy-Based
Others
In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) market from 2015 to 2025 covers:
Building and Car Park
Road and Infrastructure
Utility Industries
Others
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:
North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2025
Table of Contents
1 Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Introduction and Market Overview
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Overview of Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM)
1.3 Scope of The Study
1.3.1 Key Market Segments
1.3.2 Players Covered
1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) industry
1.4 Methodology of The Study
1.5 Research Data Source
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Market Size, 2015 – 2020
2.1.2 Global Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020
2.1.3 Global Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020
2.1.4 Global Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025
2.2 Business Environment Analysis
2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview
2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Industry Development
3 Industry Chain Analysis
3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Analysis
3.2 Major Players of Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM)
3.3 Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.3.1 Production Process Analysis
3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM)
3.3.3 Labor Cost of Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM)
3.4 Market Distributors of Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM)
3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Analysis
3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain
3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time
3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally
4 Global Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Market, by Type
4.1 Global Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.3 Global Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)
4.3.1 Global Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Value and Growth Rate of Polymer Cementitious
4.3.2 Global Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Value and Growth Rate of Epoxy-Based
4.3.3 Global Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Value and Growth Rate of Others
4.4 Global Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)
5 Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Market, by Application
5.1 Downstream Market Overview
5.2 Global Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.3 Global Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)
5.3.1 Global Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Consumption and Growth Rate of Building and Car Park (2015-2020)
5.3.2 Global Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Consumption and Growth Rate of Road and Infrastructure (2015-2020)
5.3.3 Global Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Consumption and Growth Rate of Utility Industries (2015-2020)
5.3.4 Global Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)
6 Global Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Market Analysis by Regions
6.1 Global Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions
6.1.1 Global Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Sales by Regions (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Global Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)
6.2 North America Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6.3 Europe Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6.4 Asia-Pacific Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6.5 Middle East and Africa Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6.6 South America Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
7 North America Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Market Analysis by Countries
7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market
7.2 North America Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
7.2.1 North America Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
7.2.2 North America Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
7.3 United States Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
7.4 Canada Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
7.5 Mexico Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
…continued
