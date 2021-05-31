Aluminum Sheet/Plate is availble in various alloys offering a range of weldability, corrosion resistance and machinability.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Aluminum Sheet And Plate industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Aluminum Sheet And Plate market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Aluminum Sheet And Plate market covered in Chapter 12:

JMA Aluminum

Rio Tinto Alcan

Southern Aluminum Industry

Alnan

Mandel Metals

Shandong Nanshan Aluminum

Guangdong Fenglu Aluminium Company

Guangdong Weiye Group

Alcoa

AAG(Asia Alum Group)

Alaskan Copper

Xingfa Aluminum Holdings

Kaiser Aluminum

Liaoning Zhongwang Group

Sapa Group

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Aluminum Sheet And Plate market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Alloy Aluminum

Pure Aluminum.

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Aluminum Sheet And Plate market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Construction

Industrial

Manufacturing

Electrical

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Aluminum Sheet And Plate Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Aluminum Sheet And Plate

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Aluminum Sheet And Plate industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Aluminum Sheet And Plate Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Aluminum Sheet And Plate Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Aluminum Sheet And Plate Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Aluminum Sheet And Plate Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Aluminum Sheet And Plate Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Aluminum Sheet And Plate Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Aluminum Sheet And Plate

3.3 Aluminum Sheet And Plate Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Aluminum Sheet And Plate

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Aluminum Sheet And Plate

3.4 Market Distributors of Aluminum Sheet And Plate

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Aluminum Sheet And Plate Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Aluminum Sheet And Plate Market, by Type

4.1 Global Aluminum Sheet And Plate Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Aluminum Sheet And Plate Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Aluminum Sheet And Plate Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Aluminum Sheet And Plate Value and Growth Rate of Alloy Aluminum

4.3.2 Global Aluminum Sheet And Plate Value and Growth Rate of Pure Aluminum.

4.4 Global Aluminum Sheet And Plate Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Aluminum Sheet And Plate Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Aluminum Sheet And Plate Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Aluminum Sheet And Plate Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Aluminum Sheet And Plate Consumption and Growth Rate of Construction (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Aluminum Sheet And Plate Consumption and Growth Rate of Industrial (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Aluminum Sheet And Plate Consumption and Growth Rate of Manufacturing (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Aluminum Sheet And Plate Consumption and Growth Rate of Electrical (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Global Aluminum Sheet And Plate Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global Aluminum Sheet And Plate Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Aluminum Sheet And Plate Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Aluminum Sheet And Plate Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Aluminum Sheet And Plate Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Aluminum Sheet And Plate Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Aluminum Sheet And Plate Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Aluminum Sheet And Plate Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Aluminum Sheet And Plate Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Aluminum Sheet And Plate Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

…continued

