Flat steel is produced through melting and rolling. It is produced in sheet, strip and tin plate formats. It is commonly used in automotive, heavy machinery, pipes and tubes, construction, packaging and appliances.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Flat Steel industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Flat Steel market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Flat Steel market covered in Chapter 12:

IMIDRO

Fangda Steel

Jiuquan Steel

Baosteel Group

ArcelorMittal

MMK

NLMK

Maanshan Steel

Nucor Corporation

Rizhao Steel

Shandong Steel

Metinvest

NSSMC

Ansteel Group

Severstal

Anyang Steel

Baotou Steel

SAIL

POSCO

Benxi Steel

Evraz Group

Hebei Steel Group

Hyundai Steel

JFE

Shagang Group

Jingye Steel

JSW

Jianlong Group

Gerdau

CSC

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Flat Steel market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Carbon steel

Alloy steel

Stainless steel

Tool steel

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Flat Steel market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Building & infrastructure

Automotive & other transport

Mechanical equipment

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

