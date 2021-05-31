Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Distillers Grains industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Distillers Grains market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Distillers Grains market covered in Chapter 12:

ADM

Husky Energy

Green Plains Inc.

Pacific Ethanol, Inc.

Purina Animal Nutrition (Land O’ Lakes)

Valero

Cropenergies AG

Greenfield Global

Didion Milling Inc.

Bunge Limited

Flint Hills Resources

Poet, LLC

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Distillers Grains market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Corn

Wheat

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Distillers Grains market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Ruminants

Swine

Poultry

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Distillers Grains Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Distillers Grains

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Distillers Grains industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Distillers Grains Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Distillers Grains Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Distillers Grains Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Distillers Grains Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Distillers Grains Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Distillers Grains Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Distillers Grains

3.3 Distillers Grains Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Distillers Grains

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Distillers Grains

3.4 Market Distributors of Distillers Grains

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Distillers Grains Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Distillers Grains Market, by Type

4.1 Global Distillers Grains Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Distillers Grains Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Distillers Grains Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Distillers Grains Value and Growth Rate of Corn

4.3.2 Global Distillers Grains Value and Growth Rate of Wheat

4.4 Global Distillers Grains Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Distillers Grains Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Distillers Grains Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Distillers Grains Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Distillers Grains Consumption and Growth Rate of Ruminants (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Distillers Grains Consumption and Growth Rate of Swine (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Distillers Grains Consumption and Growth Rate of Poultry (2015-2020)

…continued

