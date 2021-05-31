Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Continuous Fiber Thermoplastic industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Continuous Fiber Thermoplastic market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Continuous Fiber Thermoplastic market covered in Chapter 12:

Gordon Composites

Celanese

Fraunhofer

Rapid Composties

Tencate

Sgl Group

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Continuous Fiber Thermoplastic market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Short Fiber Reinforcement

Long Fiber Reinforcement

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Continuous Fiber Thermoplastic market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Aerospace

Automobile

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Continuous Fiber Thermoplastic Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Continuous Fiber Thermoplastic

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Continuous Fiber Thermoplastic industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Continuous Fiber Thermoplastic Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Continuous Fiber Thermoplastic Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Continuous Fiber Thermoplastic Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Continuous Fiber Thermoplastic Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Continuous Fiber Thermoplastic Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Continuous Fiber Thermoplastic Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Continuous Fiber Thermoplastic

3.3 Continuous Fiber Thermoplastic Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Continuous Fiber Thermoplastic

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Continuous Fiber Thermoplastic

3.4 Market Distributors of Continuous Fiber Thermoplastic

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Continuous Fiber Thermoplastic Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Continuous Fiber Thermoplastic Market, by Type

4.1 Global Continuous Fiber Thermoplastic Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Continuous Fiber Thermoplastic Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Continuous Fiber Thermoplastic Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Continuous Fiber Thermoplastic Value and Growth Rate of Short Fiber Reinforcement

4.3.2 Global Continuous Fiber Thermoplastic Value and Growth Rate of Long Fiber Reinforcement

4.4 Global Continuous Fiber Thermoplastic Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Continuous Fiber Thermoplastic Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Continuous Fiber Thermoplastic Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Continuous Fiber Thermoplastic Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Continuous Fiber Thermoplastic Consumption and Growth Rate of Aerospace (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Continuous Fiber Thermoplastic Consumption and Growth Rate of Automobile (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Continuous Fiber Thermoplastic Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global Continuous Fiber Thermoplastic Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Continuous Fiber Thermoplastic Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Continuous Fiber Thermoplastic Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Continuous Fiber Thermoplastic Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Continuous Fiber Thermoplastic Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Continuous Fiber Thermoplastic Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Continuous Fiber Thermoplastic Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Continuous Fiber Thermoplastic Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Continuous Fiber Thermoplastic Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Continuous Fiber Thermoplastic Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Continuous Fiber Thermoplastic Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Continuous Fiber Thermoplastic Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Continuous Fiber Thermoplastic Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Continuous Fiber Thermoplastic Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Continuous Fiber Thermoplastic Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Continuous Fiber Thermoplastic Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

…continued

