Thermal coal is used for the purpose of producing “heat” and cannot be coked.Coking coal is a half product which needs to be coked before being used in iron/steel production.When the Methane gas is subtracted from the coking coal, it becames coked.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Coking Coal and Thermal Coal industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Coking Coal and Thermal Coal market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Coking Coal and Thermal Coal market covered in Chapter 12:

Arch Coal

Alpha Natural Resources

New Age Exploration

Kibo Energy PLC

Cloud Peak Energy

Banks Group

Anglo American

Arch Coal, Inc.

BHP Billiton

RWE AG

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Coking Coal and Thermal Coal market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Coking Coal

Thermal Coal

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Coking Coal and Thermal Coal market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Metallurgy

Power Industry

Train

Chemical

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Coking Coal and Thermal Coal Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Coking Coal and Thermal Coal

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Coking Coal and Thermal Coal industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Coking Coal and Thermal Coal Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Coking Coal and Thermal Coal Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Coking Coal and Thermal Coal Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Coking Coal and Thermal Coal Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Coking Coal and Thermal Coal Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Coking Coal and Thermal Coal Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Coking Coal and Thermal Coal

3.3 Coking Coal and Thermal Coal Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Coking Coal and Thermal Coal

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Coking Coal and Thermal Coal

3.4 Market Distributors of Coking Coal and Thermal Coal

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Coking Coal and Thermal Coal Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Coking Coal and Thermal Coal Market, by Type

4.1 Global Coking Coal and Thermal Coal Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Coking Coal and Thermal Coal Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Coking Coal and Thermal Coal Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Coking Coal and Thermal Coal Value and Growth Rate of Coking Coal

4.3.2 Global Coking Coal and Thermal Coal Value and Growth Rate of Thermal Coal

4.4 Global Coking Coal and Thermal Coal Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Coking Coal and Thermal Coal Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Coking Coal and Thermal Coal Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Coking Coal and Thermal Coal Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Coking Coal and Thermal Coal Consumption and Growth Rate of Metallurgy (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Coking Coal and Thermal Coal Consumption and Growth Rate of Power Industry (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Coking Coal and Thermal Coal Consumption and Growth Rate of Train (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Coking Coal and Thermal Coal Consumption and Growth Rate of Chemical (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Global Coking Coal and Thermal Coal Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global Coking Coal and Thermal Coal Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Coking Coal and Thermal Coal Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Coking Coal and Thermal Coal Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Coking Coal and Thermal Coal Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Coking Coal and Thermal Coal Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Coking Coal and Thermal Coal Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Coking Coal and Thermal Coal Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Coking Coal and Thermal Coal Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Coking Coal and Thermal Coal Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

…continued

