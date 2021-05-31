Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Cartonboard industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Cartonboard market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Cartonboard market covered in Chapter 12:

BillerudKorsnäs

Mayr-Melnhof Karton

MeadWestvaco

Stora Enso

Sonoco

Artistic Carton

Amcor

Graphic Packaging

Arkay Packaging

Smurfit Kappa

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Cartonboard market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Solid Bleached Board

Solid Unbleached Board

Folding Boxboard

White Lined Chipboard

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Cartonboard market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Food and Beverages

Pharma & Healthcare

Electronics

Cosmetics

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Cartonboard Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Cartonboard

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Cartonboard industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Cartonboard Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Cartonboard Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Cartonboard Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Cartonboard Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Cartonboard Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Cartonboard Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Cartonboard

3.3 Cartonboard Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Cartonboard

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Cartonboard

3.4 Market Distributors of Cartonboard

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Cartonboard Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Cartonboard Market, by Type

4.1 Global Cartonboard Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Cartonboard Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Cartonboard Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Cartonboard Value and Growth Rate of Solid Bleached Board

4.3.2 Global Cartonboard Value and Growth Rate of Solid Unbleached Board

4.3.3 Global Cartonboard Value and Growth Rate of Folding Boxboard

4.3.4 Global Cartonboard Value and Growth Rate of White Lined Chipboard

4.4 Global Cartonboard Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Cartonboard Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Cartonboard Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Cartonboard Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Cartonboard Consumption and Growth Rate of Food and Beverages (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Cartonboard Consumption and Growth Rate of Pharma & Healthcare (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Cartonboard Consumption and Growth Rate of Electronics (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Cartonboard Consumption and Growth Rate of Cosmetics (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Global Cartonboard Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global Cartonboard Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Cartonboard Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Cartonboard Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Cartonboard Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Cartonboard Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Cartonboard Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Cartonboard Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Cartonboard Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Cartonboard Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Cartonboard Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Cartonboard Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Cartonboard Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Cartonboard Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Cartonboard Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Cartonboard Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Cartonboard Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

…continued

