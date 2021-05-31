Calcium-aluminate cement (CAC) is the product obtained by pulverizing clinker consisting essentially of hydraulic calcium aluminates resulting from fusing or sintering a suitably proportioned mixture of aluminous and calcareous materials (called high alumina cement in the United Kingdom).

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Calcium Aluminate Cement (CAC) industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Calcium Aluminate Cement (CAC) market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Calcium Aluminate Cement (CAC) market covered in Chapter 12:

Kerneos

RWC

Denka

Gorka Cement

Cimsa Cement

Caltra Nederland

Calucem

Almatis

Dengfeng Rongliao

Curimbaba Group

Jiaozuo Huayan Industry

AGC Ceramics

Standard Cement

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Calcium Aluminate Cement (CAC) market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

45% Al2O3

55% Al2O3

65% Al2O3

75% Al2O3

Others

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Calcium Aluminate Cement (CAC) market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Construction Industry

Refractory Industry

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Calcium Aluminate Cement (CAC) Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Calcium Aluminate Cement (CAC)

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Calcium Aluminate Cement (CAC) industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Calcium Aluminate Cement (CAC) Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Calcium Aluminate Cement (CAC) Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Calcium Aluminate Cement (CAC) Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Calcium Aluminate Cement (CAC) Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Calcium Aluminate Cement (CAC) Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Calcium Aluminate Cement (CAC) Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Calcium Aluminate Cement (CAC)

3.3 Calcium Aluminate Cement (CAC) Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Calcium Aluminate Cement (CAC)

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Calcium Aluminate Cement (CAC)

3.4 Market Distributors of Calcium Aluminate Cement (CAC)

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Calcium Aluminate Cement (CAC) Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Calcium Aluminate Cement (CAC) Market, by Type

4.1 Global Calcium Aluminate Cement (CAC) Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Calcium Aluminate Cement (CAC) Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Calcium Aluminate Cement (CAC) Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Calcium Aluminate Cement (CAC) Value and Growth Rate of 45% Al2O3

4.3.2 Global Calcium Aluminate Cement (CAC) Value and Growth Rate of 55% Al2O3

4.3.3 Global Calcium Aluminate Cement (CAC) Value and Growth Rate of 65% Al2O3

4.3.4 Global Calcium Aluminate Cement (CAC) Value and Growth Rate of 75% Al2O3

4.3.5 Global Calcium Aluminate Cement (CAC) Value and Growth Rate of Others

4.4 Global Calcium Aluminate Cement (CAC) Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Calcium Aluminate Cement (CAC) Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Calcium Aluminate Cement (CAC) Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Calcium Aluminate Cement (CAC) Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Calcium Aluminate Cement (CAC) Consumption and Growth Rate of Construction Industry (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Calcium Aluminate Cement (CAC) Consumption and Growth Rate of Refractory Industry (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Calcium Aluminate Cement (CAC) Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global Calcium Aluminate Cement (CAC) Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Calcium Aluminate Cement (CAC) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Calcium Aluminate Cement (CAC) Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Calcium Aluminate Cement (CAC) Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Calcium Aluminate Cement (CAC) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Calcium Aluminate Cement (CAC) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Calcium Aluminate Cement (CAC) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Calcium Aluminate Cement (CAC) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Calcium Aluminate Cement (CAC) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Calcium Aluminate Cement (CAC) Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Calcium Aluminate Cement (CAC) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Calcium Aluminate Cement (CAC) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Calcium Aluminate Cement (CAC) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Calcium Aluminate Cement (CAC) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Calcium Aluminate Cement (CAC) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Calcium Aluminate Cement (CAC) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Calcium Aluminate Cement (CAC) Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Calcium Aluminate Cement (CAC) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Calcium Aluminate Cement (CAC) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Calcium Aluminate Cement (CAC) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Calcium Aluminate Cement (CAC) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Calcium Aluminate Cement (CAC) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Calcium Aluminate Cement (CAC) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Calcium Aluminate Cement (CAC) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Calcium Aluminate Cement (CAC) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Calcium Aluminate Cement (CAC) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

…continued

