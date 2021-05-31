Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Biocide industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Biocide market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Biocide market covered in Chapter 12:

CLARIANT AG

GE WATER AND PROCESS TECHNOLOGIES

NALCO HOLDING COMPANY

KEMIRA OYJ

THE LUBRIZOL CORPORATION

FMC CORPORATION

ASHLAND INC.

SIGMA-ALDRICH CORP

CHAMPION TECHNOLOGIES INC

ALBEMARLE CORPORATION

AKCROS CHEMICALS LTD

RHODIA SA

LONZA GROUP LTD.

BWA WATER ADDITIVE UK LIMITED

BUCKMAN LABORATORIES INTERNATIONAL INC.

AKZONOBEL N.V.

THOR GROUP LIMITED

BASF SE

THE DOW CHEMICAL COMPANY

TROY CORPORATION

LANXESS AG

CORTEC CORPORATION

BAKER HUGHES INCORPORATED

CAMSON BIO TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

ANPATH GROUP INCORPORATED

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Biocide market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Halogen compounds

Metallic compounds

Organosulfurs

Organic acids

Phenolic

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Biocide market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

PERSONAL CARE

WATER TREATMENT

WOOD PRESERVATION

FOOD & BEVERAGE

PAINTS & COATINGS

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Table of Contents

1 Biocide Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Biocide

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Biocide industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Biocide Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Biocide Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Biocide Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Biocide Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Biocide Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Biocide Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Biocide

3.3 Biocide Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Biocide

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Biocide

3.4 Market Distributors of Biocide

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Biocide Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Biocide Market, by Type

4.1 Global Biocide Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Biocide Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Biocide Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Biocide Value and Growth Rate of Halogen compounds

4.3.2 Global Biocide Value and Growth Rate of Metallic compounds

4.3.3 Global Biocide Value and Growth Rate of Organosulfurs

4.3.4 Global Biocide Value and Growth Rate of Organic acids

4.3.5 Global Biocide Value and Growth Rate of Phenolic

4.4 Global Biocide Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Biocide Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Biocide Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Biocide Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Biocide Consumption and Growth Rate of PERSONAL CARE (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Biocide Consumption and Growth Rate of WATER TREATMENT (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Biocide Consumption and Growth Rate of WOOD PRESERVATION (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Biocide Consumption and Growth Rate of FOOD & BEVERAGE (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Global Biocide Consumption and Growth Rate of PAINTS & COATINGS (2015-2020)

6 Global Biocide Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Biocide Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Biocide Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Biocide Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Biocide Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Biocide Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Biocide Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

…continued

