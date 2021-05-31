Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Azelaic Acid industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Azelaic Acid market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Azelaic Acid market covered in Chapter 12:

Ninghai Zhonglong

Croda Sipo

BASF

Hubei Tuochu

Nantong Hengxing Electronic Materials

Matrica

Emery Oleochemicals

Jiangsu Senxuan

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Azelaic Acid market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Polymer Grade

Technical Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Azelaic Acid market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Plastics

Lubricants

Electronics

Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Azelaic Acid Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Azelaic Acid

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Azelaic Acid industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Azelaic Acid Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Azelaic Acid Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Azelaic Acid Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Azelaic Acid Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Azelaic Acid Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Azelaic Acid Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Azelaic Acid

3.3 Azelaic Acid Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Azelaic Acid

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Azelaic Acid

3.4 Market Distributors of Azelaic Acid

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Azelaic Acid Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Azelaic Acid Market, by Type

4.1 Global Azelaic Acid Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Azelaic Acid Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Azelaic Acid Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Azelaic Acid Value and Growth Rate of Polymer Grade

4.3.2 Global Azelaic Acid Value and Growth Rate of Technical Grade

4.3.3 Global Azelaic Acid Value and Growth Rate of Pharmaceutical Grade

4.4 Global Azelaic Acid Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Azelaic Acid Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Azelaic Acid Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Azelaic Acid Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Azelaic Acid Consumption and Growth Rate of Plastics (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Azelaic Acid Consumption and Growth Rate of Lubricants (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Azelaic Acid Consumption and Growth Rate of Electronics (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Azelaic Acid Consumption and Growth Rate of Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Global Azelaic Acid Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global Azelaic Acid Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Azelaic Acid Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Azelaic Acid Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Azelaic Acid Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Azelaic Acid Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Azelaic Acid Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Azelaic Acid Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Azelaic Acid Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Azelaic Acid Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Azelaic Acid Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Azelaic Acid Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Azelaic Acid Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Azelaic Acid Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Azelaic Acid Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Azelaic Acid Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Azelaic Acid Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Azelaic Acid Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Azelaic Acid Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Azelaic Acid Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Azelaic Acid Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Azelaic Acid Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Azelaic Acid Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Azelaic Acid Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Azelaic Acid Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Azelaic Acid Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Azelaic Acid Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Azelaic Acid Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Azelaic Acid Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Azelaic Acid Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Azelaic Acid Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Azelaic Acid Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Azelaic Acid Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Azelaic Acid Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Azelaic Acid Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Azelaic Acid Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Azelaic Acid Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

…continued

