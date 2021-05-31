Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Contrast Media&Contrast Agents Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Contrast Media&Contrast Agents market covered in Chapter 4:

Guerbet Group

Bayer AG

Daiichi Sankyo

CMC Contrast AB

Subhra Pharma Private Limited

Nanopet Pharma GmbH

Spago Nanomedical AB

Lantheus Medical Imaging (Subsidiary of Lantheus Holdings, Inc.)

Bracco Imaging S.P.A.

GE Healthcare

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Contrast Media&Contrast Agents market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Iodinated

Gadolinium

Barium

Microbubble

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Contrast Media&Contrast Agents market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Radiology

Interventional Radiology

Interventional Cardiology

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Contrast Media&Contrast Agents Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Iodinated

1.5.3 Gadolinium

1.5.4 Barium

1.5.5 Microbubble

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Contrast Media&Contrast Agents Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Radiology

1.6.3 Interventional Radiology

1.6.4 Interventional Cardiology

1.7 Contrast Media&Contrast Agents Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Contrast Media&Contrast Agents Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Contrast Media&Contrast Agents Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Contrast Media&Contrast Agents Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Contrast Media&Contrast Agents

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Contrast Media&Contrast Agents

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Contrast Media&Contrast Agents Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Guerbet Group

4.1.1 Guerbet Group Basic Information

4.1.2 Contrast Media&Contrast Agents Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Guerbet Group Contrast Media&Contrast Agents Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Guerbet Group Business Overview

4.2 Bayer AG

4.2.1 Bayer AG Basic Information

4.2.2 Contrast Media&Contrast Agents Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Bayer AG Contrast Media&Contrast Agents Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Bayer AG Business Overview

4.3 Daiichi Sankyo

4.3.1 Daiichi Sankyo Basic Information

4.3.2 Contrast Media&Contrast Agents Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Daiichi Sankyo Contrast Media&Contrast Agents Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Daiichi Sankyo Business Overview

4.4 CMC Contrast AB

4.4.1 CMC Contrast AB Basic Information

4.4.2 Contrast Media&Contrast Agents Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 CMC Contrast AB Contrast Media&Contrast Agents Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 CMC Contrast AB Business Overview

4.5 Subhra Pharma Private Limited

4.5.1 Subhra Pharma Private Limited Basic Information

4.5.2 Contrast Media&Contrast Agents Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Subhra Pharma Private Limited Contrast Media&Contrast Agents Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Subhra Pharma Private Limited Business Overview

4.6 Nanopet Pharma GmbH

4.6.1 Nanopet Pharma GmbH Basic Information

4.6.2 Contrast Media&Contrast Agents Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Nanopet Pharma GmbH Contrast Media&Contrast Agents Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Nanopet Pharma GmbH Business Overview

4.7 Spago Nanomedical AB

4.7.1 Spago Nanomedical AB Basic Information

4.7.2 Contrast Media&Contrast Agents Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Spago Nanomedical AB Contrast Media&Contrast Agents Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Spago Nanomedical AB Business Overview

4.8 Lantheus Medical Imaging (Subsidiary of Lantheus Holdings, Inc.)

4.8.1 Lantheus Medical Imaging (Subsidiary of Lantheus Holdings, Inc.) Basic Information

4.8.2 Contrast Media&Contrast Agents Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Lantheus Medical Imaging (Subsidiary of Lantheus Holdings, Inc.) Contrast Media&Contrast Agents Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Lantheus Medical Imaging (Subsidiary of Lantheus Holdings, Inc.) Business Overview

4.9 Bracco Imaging S.P.A.

4.9.1 Bracco Imaging S.P.A. Basic Information

4.9.2 Contrast Media&Contrast Agents Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Bracco Imaging S.P.A. Contrast Media&Contrast Agents Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Bracco Imaging S.P.A. Business Overview

4.10 GE Healthcare

4.10.1 GE Healthcare Basic Information

4.10.2 Contrast Media&Contrast Agents Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 GE Healthcare Contrast Media&Contrast Agents Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 GE Healthcare Business Overview

5 Global Contrast Media&Contrast Agents Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Contrast Media&Contrast Agents Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Contrast Media&Contrast Agents Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Contrast Media&Contrast Agents Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Contrast Media&Contrast Agents Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Contrast Media&Contrast Agents Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Contrast Media&Contrast Agents Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Contrast Media&Contrast Agents Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Contrast Media&Contrast Agents Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Contrast Media&Contrast Agents Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Contrast Media&Contrast Agents Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Contrast Media&Contrast Agents Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Contrast Media&Contrast Agents Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Contrast Media&Contrast Agents Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Contrast Media&Contrast Agents Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Contrast Media&Contrast Agents Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Contrast Media&Contrast Agents Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Contrast Media&Contrast Agents Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Europe Contrast Media&Contrast Agents Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 Europe Contrast Media&Contrast Agents Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Contrast Media&Contrast Agents Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Contrast Media&Contrast Agents Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.3 Europe Contrast Media&Contrast Agents Market Under COVID-19

7.2 Germany Contrast Media&Contrast Agents Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.2.1 Germany Contrast Media&Contrast Agents Market Under COVID-19

7.3 UK Contrast Media&Contrast Agents Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3.1 UK Contrast Media&Contrast Agents Market Under COVID-19

7.4 France Contrast Media&Contrast Agents Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4.1 France Contrast Media&Contrast Agents Market Under COVID-19

7.5 Italy Contrast Media&Contrast Agents Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5.1 Italy Contrast Media&Contrast Agents Market Under COVID-19

7.6 Spain Contrast Media&Contrast Agents Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6.1 Spain Contrast Media&Contrast Agents Market Under COVID-19

7.7 Russia Contrast Media&Contrast Agents Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7.1 Russia Contrast Media&Contrast Agents Market Under COVID-19

8 Asia-Pacific Contrast Media&Contrast Agents Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 Asia-Pacific Contrast Media&Contrast Agents Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.1.1 Asia-Pacific Contrast Media&Contrast Agents Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Asia-Pacific Contrast Media&Contrast Agents Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.3 Asia-Pacific Contrast Media&Contrast Agents Market Under COVID-19

8.2 China Contrast Media&Contrast Agents Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.2.1 China Contrast Media&Contrast Agents Market Under COVID-19

8.3 Japan Contrast Media&Contrast Agents Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3.1 Japan Contrast Media&Contrast Agents Market Under COVID-19

8.4 South Korea Contrast Media&Contrast Agents Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4.1 South Korea Contrast Media&Contrast Agents Market Under COVID-19

8.5 Australia Contrast Media&Contrast Agents Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 India Contrast Media&Contrast Agents Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6.1 India Contrast Media&Contrast Agents Market Under COVID-19

8.7 Southeast Asia Contrast Media&Contrast Agents Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7.1 Southeast Asia Contrast Media&Contrast Agents Market Under COVID-19

9 Middle East and Africa Contrast Media&Contrast Agents Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 Middle East and Africa Contrast Media&Contrast Agents Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Contrast Media&Contrast Agents Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Contrast Media&Contrast Agents Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.3 Middle East and Africa Contrast Media&Contrast Agents Market Under COVID-19

9.2 Saudi Arabia Contrast Media&Contrast Agents Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 UAE Contrast Media&Contrast Agents Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Contrast Media&Contrast Agents Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 Nigeria Contrast Media&Contrast Agents Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 South Africa Contrast Media&Contrast Agents Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….….Continued

