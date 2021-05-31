Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Composites Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Composites market covered in Chapter 4:

Ferro Corporation

Grounds For Play

Citadel Plastics Holdings Incorporated

Hexcel Corporation

Toray Industries Inc.

Interplastic Corporation

Hadlock Plastics

TPI Composites Incorporated

AGY Holding Corporation

Kemrock Exports and Industries Limited

SABIC Innovative Plastics

Lamilux Heindrich Strutz Group

Quantum Composites

PPG Industries Incorporated

Cytec Industries Inc.

Momentive Performance Materials Holdings LLC

Plasan Carbon Composites Incorporated

PolyOne Corporation

Zoltek Corporation

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Composites market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Fiber Composites

Resin Composites

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Composites market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Transportation

Aerospace & Defense

Wind Energy

Electrical & Electronics

Construction & Infrastructure

Pipes & Tanks

Marine

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Composites Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Fiber Composites

1.5.3 Resin Composites

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Composites Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Transportation

1.6.3 Aerospace & Defense

1.6.4 Wind Energy

1.6.5 Electrical & Electronics

1.6.6 Construction & Infrastructure

1.6.7 Pipes & Tanks

1.6.8 Marine

1.6.9 Others

1.7 Composites Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Composites Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Composites Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Composites Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Composites

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Composites

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Composites Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Ferro Corporation

4.1.1 Ferro Corporation Basic Information

4.1.2 Composites Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Ferro Corporation Composites Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Ferro Corporation Business Overview

4.2 Grounds For Play

4.2.1 Grounds For Play Basic Information

4.2.2 Composites Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Grounds For Play Composites Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Grounds For Play Business Overview

4.3 Citadel Plastics Holdings Incorporated

4.3.1 Citadel Plastics Holdings Incorporated Basic Information

4.3.2 Composites Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Citadel Plastics Holdings Incorporated Composites Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Citadel Plastics Holdings Incorporated Business Overview

4.4 Hexcel Corporation

4.4.1 Hexcel Corporation Basic Information

4.4.2 Composites Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Hexcel Corporation Composites Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Hexcel Corporation Business Overview

4.5 Toray Industries Inc.

4.5.1 Toray Industries Inc. Basic Information

4.5.2 Composites Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Toray Industries Inc. Composites Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Toray Industries Inc. Business Overview

4.6 Interplastic Corporation

4.6.1 Interplastic Corporation Basic Information

4.6.2 Composites Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Interplastic Corporation Composites Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Interplastic Corporation Business Overview

4.7 Hadlock Plastics

4.7.1 Hadlock Plastics Basic Information

4.7.2 Composites Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Hadlock Plastics Composites Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Hadlock Plastics Business Overview

4.8 TPI Composites Incorporated

4.8.1 TPI Composites Incorporated Basic Information

4.8.2 Composites Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 TPI Composites Incorporated Composites Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 TPI Composites Incorporated Business Overview

4.9 AGY Holding Corporation

4.9.1 AGY Holding Corporation Basic Information

4.9.2 Composites Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 AGY Holding Corporation Composites Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 AGY Holding Corporation Business Overview

4.10 Kemrock Exports and Industries Limited

4.10.1 Kemrock Exports and Industries Limited Basic Information

4.10.2 Composites Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Kemrock Exports and Industries Limited Composites Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Kemrock Exports and Industries Limited Business Overview

4.11 SABIC Innovative Plastics

4.11.1 SABIC Innovative Plastics Basic Information

4.11.2 Composites Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 SABIC Innovative Plastics Composites Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 SABIC Innovative Plastics Business Overview

4.12 Lamilux Heindrich Strutz Group

4.12.1 Lamilux Heindrich Strutz Group Basic Information

4.12.2 Composites Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 Lamilux Heindrich Strutz Group Composites Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 Lamilux Heindrich Strutz Group Business Overview

4.13 Quantum Composites

4.13.1 Quantum Composites Basic Information

4.13.2 Composites Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.13.3 Quantum Composites Composites Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.13.4 Quantum Composites Business Overview

4.14 PPG Industries Incorporated

4.14.1 PPG Industries Incorporated Basic Information

4.14.2 Composites Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.14.3 PPG Industries Incorporated Composites Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.14.4 PPG Industries Incorporated Business Overview

4.15 Cytec Industries Inc.

4.15.1 Cytec Industries Inc. Basic Information

4.15.2 Composites Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.15.3 Cytec Industries Inc. Composites Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.15.4 Cytec Industries Inc. Business Overview

4.16 Momentive Performance Materials Holdings LLC

4.16.1 Momentive Performance Materials Holdings LLC Basic Information

4.16.2 Composites Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.16.3 Momentive Performance Materials Holdings LLC Composites Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.16.4 Momentive Performance Materials Holdings LLC Business Overview

4.17 Plasan Carbon Composites Incorporated

4.17.1 Plasan Carbon Composites Incorporated Basic Information

4.17.2 Composites Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.17.3 Plasan Carbon Composites Incorporated Composites Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.17.4 Plasan Carbon Composites Incorporated Business Overview

4.18 PolyOne Corporation

4.18.1 PolyOne Corporation Basic Information

4.18.2 Composites Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.18.3 PolyOne Corporation Composites Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.18.4 PolyOne Corporation Business Overview

4.19 Zoltek Corporation

4.19.1 Zoltek Corporation Basic Information

4.19.2 Composites Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.19.3 Zoltek Corporation Composites Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.19.4 Zoltek Corporation Business Overview

..…continued.

