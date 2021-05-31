Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Commercial and Military Parachute Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Commercial and Military Parachute market covered in Chapter 4:

Mills Manufacturing

Parachutes Australia

FXC

Airborne Systems

Ballenger International

CIMSA Ingeniería de Sistemas

BAE Systems

SPEKON

Aerodyne Research

Zodiac Aerospace

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Commercial and Military Parachute market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Round parachute

Ram-air parachute

Square parachute

Drogue parachute

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Commercial and Military Parachute market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Commercial

Military

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Commercial and Military Parachute Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Round parachute

1.5.3 Ram-air parachute

1.5.4 Square parachute

1.5.5 Drogue parachute

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Commercial and Military Parachute Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Commercial

1.6.3 Military

1.7 Commercial and Military Parachute Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Commercial and Military Parachute Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Commercial and Military Parachute Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Commercial and Military Parachute Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Commercial and Military Parachute

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Commercial and Military Parachute

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Commercial and Military Parachute Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Mills Manufacturing

4.1.1 Mills Manufacturing Basic Information

4.1.2 Commercial and Military Parachute Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Mills Manufacturing Commercial and Military Parachute Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Mills Manufacturing Business Overview

4.2 Parachutes Australia

4.2.1 Parachutes Australia Basic Information

4.2.2 Commercial and Military Parachute Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Parachutes Australia Commercial and Military Parachute Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Parachutes Australia Business Overview

4.3 FXC

4.3.1 FXC Basic Information

4.3.2 Commercial and Military Parachute Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 FXC Commercial and Military Parachute Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 FXC Business Overview

4.4 Airborne Systems

4.4.1 Airborne Systems Basic Information

4.4.2 Commercial and Military Parachute Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Airborne Systems Commercial and Military Parachute Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Airborne Systems Business Overview

4.5 Ballenger International

4.5.1 Ballenger International Basic Information

4.5.2 Commercial and Military Parachute Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Ballenger International Commercial and Military Parachute Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Ballenger International Business Overview

4.6 CIMSA Ingeniería de Sistemas

4.6.1 CIMSA Ingeniería de Sistemas Basic Information

4.6.2 Commercial and Military Parachute Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 CIMSA Ingeniería de Sistemas Commercial and Military Parachute Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 CIMSA Ingeniería de Sistemas Business Overview

4.7 BAE Systems

4.7.1 BAE Systems Basic Information

4.7.2 Commercial and Military Parachute Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 BAE Systems Commercial and Military Parachute Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 BAE Systems Business Overview

4.8 SPEKON

4.8.1 SPEKON Basic Information

4.8.2 Commercial and Military Parachute Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 SPEKON Commercial and Military Parachute Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 SPEKON Business Overview

4.9 Aerodyne Research

4.9.1 Aerodyne Research Basic Information

4.9.2 Commercial and Military Parachute Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Aerodyne Research Commercial and Military Parachute Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Aerodyne Research Business Overview

4.10 Zodiac Aerospace

4.10.1 Zodiac Aerospace Basic Information

4.10.2 Commercial and Military Parachute Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Zodiac Aerospace Commercial and Military Parachute Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Zodiac Aerospace Business Overview

5 Global Commercial and Military Parachute Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Commercial and Military Parachute Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Commercial and Military Parachute Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Commercial and Military Parachute Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Commercial and Military Parachute Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Commercial and Military Parachute Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Commercial and Military Parachute Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Commercial and Military Parachute Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Commercial and Military Parachute Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Commercial and Military Parachute Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Commercial and Military Parachute Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Commercial and Military Parachute Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Commercial and Military Parachute Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Commercial and Military Parachute Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Commercial and Military Parachute Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Commercial and Military Parachute Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Commercial and Military Parachute Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Commercial and Military Parachute Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

..…continued.

