Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Cold Working Die Steel Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Cold Working Die Steel market covered in Chapter 4:

Fukagawa

Eramet

Arcelor Group

Yasugi

Creusot

Wakamatsu

ShanghaiRiqun

Schneider

Severstal

Nippon Koshuha steel

KIND & Co

Era steel

Indus steel

Yangang

Sanyo Special Steel

ChangzhouZhengtai

Hitachi Metals

Schmiede werke Groditz GmbH

Kuwana

Edelstahl werk

Toyama Plant

Aubert & Dural

Tobata

Daido Steel

Tito

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Cold Working Die Steel market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

T7

T8

Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Cold Working Die Steel market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

OEM

Aftermarket

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Cold Working Die Steel Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 T7

1.5.3 T8

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Cold Working Die Steel Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 OEM

1.6.3 Aftermarket

1.7 Cold Working Die Steel Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Cold Working Die Steel Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Cold Working Die Steel Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Cold Working Die Steel Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Cold Working Die Steel

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Cold Working Die Steel

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Cold Working Die Steel Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Fukagawa

4.1.1 Fukagawa Basic Information

4.1.2 Cold Working Die Steel Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Fukagawa Cold Working Die Steel Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Fukagawa Business Overview

4.2 Eramet

4.2.1 Eramet Basic Information

4.2.2 Cold Working Die Steel Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Eramet Cold Working Die Steel Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Eramet Business Overview

4.3 Arcelor Grou

4.3.1 Arcelor Group Basic Information

4.3.2 Cold Working Die Steel Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Arcelor Group Cold Working Die Steel Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Arcelor Group Business Overview

4.4 Yasugi

4.4.1 Yasugi Basic Information

4.4.2 Cold Working Die Steel Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Yasugi Cold Working Die Steel Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Yasugi Business Overview

4.5 Creusot

4.5.1 Creusot Basic Information

4.5.2 Cold Working Die Steel Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Creusot Cold Working Die Steel Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Creusot Business Overview

4.6 Wakamatsu

4.6.1 Wakamatsu Basic Information

4.6.2 Cold Working Die Steel Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Wakamatsu Cold Working Die Steel Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Wakamatsu Business Overview

4.7 ShanghaiRiqun

4.7.1 ShanghaiRiqun Basic Information

4.7.2 Cold Working Die Steel Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 ShanghaiRiqun Cold Working Die Steel Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 ShanghaiRiqun Business Overview

4.8 Schneider

4.8.1 Schneider Basic Information

4.8.2 Cold Working Die Steel Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Schneider Cold Working Die Steel Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Schneider Business Overview

4.9 Severstal

4.9.1 Severstal Basic Information

4.9.2 Cold Working Die Steel Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Severstal Cold Working Die Steel Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Severstal Business Overview

4.10 Nippon Koshuha steel

4.10.1 Nippon Koshuha steel Basic Information

4.10.2 Cold Working Die Steel Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Nippon Koshuha steel Cold Working Die Steel Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Nippon Koshuha steel Business Overview

4.11 KIND & Co

4.11.1 KIND & Co Basic Information

4.11.2 Cold Working Die Steel Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 KIND & Co Cold Working Die Steel Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 KIND & Co Business Overview

4.12 Era steel

4.12.1 Era steel Basic Information

4.12.2 Cold Working Die Steel Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 Era steel Cold Working Die Steel Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 Era steel Business Overview

4.13 Indus steel

4.13.1 Indus steel Basic Information

4.13.2 Cold Working Die Steel Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.13.3 Indus steel Cold Working Die Steel Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.13.4 Indus steel Business Overview

4.14 Yangang

4.14.1 Yangang Basic Information

4.14.2 Cold Working Die Steel Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.14.3 Yangang Cold Working Die Steel Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.14.4 Yangang Business Overview

4.15 Sanyo Special Steel

4.15.1 Sanyo Special Steel Basic Information

4.15.2 Cold Working Die Steel Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.15.3 Sanyo Special Steel Cold Working Die Steel Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.15.4 Sanyo Special Steel Business Overview

4.16 ChangzhouZhengtai

4.16.1 ChangzhouZhengtai Basic Information

4.16.2 Cold Working Die Steel Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.16.3 ChangzhouZhengtai Cold Working Die Steel Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.16.4 ChangzhouZhengtai Business Overview

4.17 Hitachi Metals

4.17.1 Hitachi Metals Basic Information

4.17.2 Cold Working Die Steel Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.17.3 Hitachi Metals Cold Working Die Steel Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.17.4 Hitachi Metals Business Overview

4.18 Schmiede werke Groditz GmbH

4.18.1 Schmiede werke Groditz GmbH Basic Information

4.18.2 Cold Working Die Steel Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.18.3 Schmiede werke Groditz GmbH Cold Working Die Steel Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.18.4 Schmiede werke Groditz GmbH Business Overview

4.19 Kuwana

4.19.1 Kuwana Basic Information

4.19.2 Cold Working Die Steel Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.19.3 Kuwana Cold Working Die Steel Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.19.4 Kuwana Business Overview

4.20 Edelstahl werk

4.20.1 Edelstahl werk Basic Information

4.20.2 Cold Working Die Steel Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.20.3 Edelstahl werk Cold Working Die Steel Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.20.4 Edelstahl werk Business Overview

4.21 Toyama Plant

4.21.1 Toyama Plant Basic Information

4.21.2 Cold Working Die Steel Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.21.3 Toyama Plant Cold Working Die Steel Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.21.4 Toyama Plant Business Overview

4.22 Aubert & Dural

4.22.1 Aubert & Dural Basic Information

4.22.2 Cold Working Die Steel Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.22.3 Aubert & Dural Cold Working Die Steel Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.22.4 Aubert & Dural Business Overview

4.23 Tobata

4.23.1 Tobata Basic Information

4.23.2 Cold Working Die Steel Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.23.3 Tobata Cold Working Die Steel Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.23.4 Tobata Business Overview

4.24 Daido Steel

4.24.1 Daido Steel Basic Information

4.24.2 Cold Working Die Steel Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.24.3 Daido Steel Cold Working Die Steel Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.24.4 Daido Steel Business Overview

4.25 Tito

4.25.1 Tito Basic Information

4.25.2 Cold Working Die Steel Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.25.3 Tito Cold Working Die Steel Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.25.4 Tito Business Overview

5 Global Cold Working Die Steel Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Cold Working Die Steel Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Cold Working Die Steel Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Cold Working Die Steel Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Cold Working Die Steel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Cold Working Die Steel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Cold Working Die Steel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Cold Working Die Steel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Cold Working Die Steel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Cold Working Die Steel Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Cold Working Die Steel Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Cold Working Die Steel Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Cold Working Die Steel Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Cold Working Die Steel Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Cold Working Die Steel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….….Continued

