Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the CFD Simulation Software Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global CFD Simulation Software market covered in Chapter 4:

EXA

COMSOL

Autodesk

Mentor Graphics

ANSYS

NUMECA International

Altair Engineering

Dassault Systemes

Convergent Science

CD-adapco

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the CFD Simulation Software market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Personal

Commercial

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the CFD Simulation Software market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Aerospace & Defense Industry

Automotive Industry

Electrical and Electronics Industry

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global CFD Simulation Software Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Personal

1.5.3 Commercial

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global CFD Simulation Software Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Aerospace & Defense Industry

1.6.3 Automotive Industry

1.6.4 Electrical and Electronics Industry

1.6.5 Others

1.7 CFD Simulation Software Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on CFD Simulation Software Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of CFD Simulation Software Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 CFD Simulation Software Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of CFD Simulation Software

3.2.3 Labor Cost of CFD Simulation Software

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of CFD Simulation Software Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 EXA

4.1.1 EXA Basic Information

4.1.2 CFD Simulation Software Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 EXA CFD Simulation Software Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 EXA Business Overview

4.2 COMSOL

4.2.1 COMSOL Basic Information

4.2.2 CFD Simulation Software Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 COMSOL CFD Simulation Software Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 COMSOL Business Overview

4.3 Autodesk

4.3.1 Autodesk Basic Information

4.3.2 CFD Simulation Software Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Autodesk CFD Simulation Software Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Autodesk Business Overview

4.4 Mentor Graphics

4.4.1 Mentor Graphics Basic Information

4.4.2 CFD Simulation Software Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Mentor Graphics CFD Simulation Software Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Mentor Graphics Business Overview

4.5 ANSYS

4.5.1 ANSYS Basic Information

4.5.2 CFD Simulation Software Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 ANSYS CFD Simulation Software Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 ANSYS Business Overview

4.6 NUMECA International

4.6.1 NUMECA International Basic Information

4.6.2 CFD Simulation Software Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 NUMECA International CFD Simulation Software Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 NUMECA International Business Overview

4.7 Altair Engineering

4.7.1 Altair Engineering Basic Information

4.7.2 CFD Simulation Software Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Altair Engineering CFD Simulation Software Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Altair Engineering Business Overview

4.8 Dassault Systemes

4.8.1 Dassault Systemes Basic Information

4.8.2 CFD Simulation Software Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Dassault Systemes CFD Simulation Software Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Dassault Systemes Business Overview

4.9 Convergent Science

4.9.1 Convergent Science Basic Information

4.9.2 CFD Simulation Software Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Convergent Science CFD Simulation Software Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Convergent Science Business Overview

4.10 CD-adapco

4.10.1 CD-adapco Basic Information

4.10.2 CFD Simulation Software Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 CD-adapco CFD Simulation Software Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 CD-adapco Business Overview

5 Global CFD Simulation Software Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global CFD Simulation Software Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global CFD Simulation Software Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global CFD Simulation Software Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America CFD Simulation Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe CFD Simulation Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific CFD Simulation Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa CFD Simulation Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America CFD Simulation Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America CFD Simulation Software Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America CFD Simulation Software Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America CFD Simulation Software Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America CFD Simulation Software Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America CFD Simulation Software Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States CFD Simulation Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States CFD Simulation Software Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada CFD Simulation Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico CFD Simulation Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Europe CFD Simulation Software Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 Europe CFD Simulation Software Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Europe CFD Simulation Software Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe CFD Simulation Software Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.3 Europe CFD Simulation Software Market Under COVID-19

7.2 Germany CFD Simulation Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.2.1 Germany CFD Simulation Software Market Under COVID-19

7.3 UK CFD Simulation Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3.1 UK CFD Simulation Software Market Under COVID-19

7.4 France CFD Simulation Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4.1 France CFD Simulation Software Market Under COVID-19

7.5 Italy CFD Simulation Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5.1 Italy CFD Simulation Software Market Under COVID-19

7.6 Spain CFD Simulation Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6.1 Spain CFD Simulation Software Market Under COVID-19

7.7 Russia CFD Simulation Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7.1 Russia CFD Simulation Software Market Under COVID-19

8 Asia-Pacific CFD Simulation Software Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 Asia-Pacific CFD Simulation Software Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.1.1 Asia-Pacific CFD Simulation Software Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Asia-Pacific CFD Simulation Software Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.3 Asia-Pacific CFD Simulation Software Market Under COVID-19

8.2 China CFD Simulation Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.2.1 China CFD Simulation Software Market Under COVID-19

8.3 Japan CFD Simulation Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3.1 Japan CFD Simulation Software Market Under COVID-19

8.4 South Korea CFD Simulation Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4.1 South Korea CFD Simulation Software Market Under COVID-19

8.5 Australia CFD Simulation Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 India CFD Simulation Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6.1 India CFD Simulation Software Market Under COVID-19

8.7 Southeast Asia CFD Simulation Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7.1 Southeast Asia CFD Simulation Software Market Under COVID-19

9 Middle East and Africa CFD Simulation Software Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 Middle East and Africa CFD Simulation Software Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa CFD Simulation Software Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa CFD Simulation Software Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.3 Middle East and Africa CFD Simulation Software Market Under COVID-19

9.2 Saudi Arabia CFD Simulation Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 UAE CFD Simulation Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt CFD Simulation Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 Nigeria CFD Simulation Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 South Africa CFD Simulation Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 South America CFD Simulation Software Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 South America CFD Simulation Software Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.1.1 South America CFD Simulation Software Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.2 South America CFD Simulation Software Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.3 South America CFD Simulation Software Market Under COVID-19

10.2 Brazil CFD Simulation Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.2.1 Brazil CFD Simulation Software Market Under COVID-19

10.3 Argentina CFD Simulation Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 Columbia CFD Simulation Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Chile CFD Simulation Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 Global CFD Simulation Software Market Segment by Types

11.1 Global CFD Simulation Software Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.1.1 Global CFD Simulation Software Sales and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.1.2 Global CFD Simulation Software Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.2 Personal Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.3 Commercial Sales and Price (2015-2020)

12 Global CFD Simulation Software Market Segment by Applications

12.1 Global CFD Simulation Software Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.1.1 Global CFD Simulation Software Sales and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.1.2 Global CFD Simulation Software Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.2 Aerospace & Defense Industry Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.3 Automotive Industry Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.4 Electrical and Electronics Industry Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.5 Others Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….….Continued

