The global CBN market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global CBN market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global CBN industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the CBN Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global CBN market covered in Chapter 4:

Honest Marijuana Company

Canna Farms

Natural Alchemis

ENDOCA

Zenabis

Aurora Cannabis

KAZMIRA

Green Roads

CW Botanicals

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the CBN market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Food Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the CBN market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Anxiety

Fibromyalgia (FM)

Diabetes

Other

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global CBN Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Food Grade

1.5.3 Pharmaceutical Grade

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global CBN Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Anxiety

1.6.3 Fibromyalgia (FM)

1.6.4 Diabetes

1.6.5 Other

1.7 CBN Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on CBN Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of CBN Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 CBN Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of CBN

3.2.3 Labor Cost of CBN

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of CBN Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Honest Marijuana Company

4.1.1 Honest Marijuana Company Basic Information

4.1.2 CBN Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Honest Marijuana Company CBN Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Honest Marijuana Company Business Overview

4.2 Canna Farms

4.2.1 Canna Farms Basic Information

4.2.2 CBN Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Canna Farms CBN Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Canna Farms Business Overview

4.3 Natural Alchemis

4.3.1 Natural Alchemis Basic Information

4.3.2 CBN Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Natural Alchemis CBN Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Natural Alchemis Business Overview

4.4 ENDOCA

4.4.1 ENDOCA Basic Information

4.4.2 CBN Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 ENDOCA CBN Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 ENDOCA Business Overview

4.5 Zenabis

4.5.1 Zenabis Basic Information

4.5.2 CBN Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Zenabis CBN Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Zenabis Business Overview

4.6 Aurora Cannabis

4.6.1 Aurora Cannabis Basic Information

4.6.2 CBN Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Aurora Cannabis CBN Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Aurora Cannabis Business Overview

4.7 KAZMIRA

4.7.1 KAZMIRA Basic Information

4.7.2 CBN Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 KAZMIRA CBN Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 KAZMIRA Business Overview

4.8 Green Roads

4.8.1 Green Roads Basic Information

4.8.2 CBN Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Green Roads CBN Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Green Roads Business Overview

4.9 CW Botanicals

4.9.1 CW Botanicals Basic Information

4.9.2 CBN Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 CW Botanicals CBN Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 CW Botanicals Business Overview

5 Global CBN Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global CBN Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global CBN Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global CBN Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America CBN Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe CBN Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific CBN Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa CBN Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America CBN Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America CBN Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America CBN Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America CBN Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America CBN Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America CBN Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States CBN Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States CBN Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada CBN Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico CBN Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Europe CBN Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 Europe CBN Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Europe CBN Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe CBN Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.3 Europe CBN Market Under COVID-19

7.2 Germany CBN Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.2.1 Germany CBN Market Under COVID-19

7.3 UK CBN Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3.1 UK CBN Market Under COVID-19

7.4 France CBN Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4.1 France CBN Market Under COVID-19

7.5 Italy CBN Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5.1 Italy CBN Market Under COVID-19

7.6 Spain CBN Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6.1 Spain CBN Market Under COVID-19

7.7 Russia CBN Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7.1 Russia CBN Market Under COVID-19

8 Asia-Pacific CBN Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 Asia-Pacific CBN Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.1.1 Asia-Pacific CBN Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Asia-Pacific CBN Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.3 Asia-Pacific CBN Market Under COVID-19

8.2 China CBN Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.2.1 China CBN Market Under COVID-19

8.3 Japan CBN Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3.1 Japan CBN Market Under COVID-19

8.4 South Korea CBN Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4.1 South Korea CBN Market Under COVID-19

8.5 Australia CBN Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 India CBN Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6.1 India CBN Market Under COVID-19

8.7 Southeast Asia CBN Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7.1 Southeast Asia CBN Market Under COVID-19

9 Middle East and Africa CBN Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 Middle East and Africa CBN Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa CBN Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa CBN Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.3 Middle East and Africa CBN Market Under COVID-19

9.2 Saudi Arabia CBN Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 UAE CBN Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt CBN Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 Nigeria CBN Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 South Africa CBN Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 South America CBN Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 South America CBN Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.1.1 South America CBN Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.2 South America CBN Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.3 South America CBN Market Under COVID-19

10.2 Brazil CBN Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.2.1 Brazil CBN Market Under COVID-19

10.3 Argentina CBN Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 Columbia CBN Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Chile CBN Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 Global CBN Market Segment by Types

11.1 Global CBN Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.1.1 Global CBN Sales and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.1.2 Global CBN Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.2 Food Grade Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.3 Pharmaceutical Grade Sales and Price (2015-2020)

12 Global CBN Market Segment by Applications

12.1 Global CBN Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.1.1 Global CBN Sales and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.1.2 Global CBN Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.2 Anxiety Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.3 Fibromyalgia (FM) Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.4 Diabetes Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.5 Other Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

13 CBN Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)

13.1 Global CBN Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2020-2026)

13.2 CBN Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)

13.2.1 North America CBN Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.2 Europe CBN Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.3 Asia-Pacific CBN Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.4 Middle East and Africa CBN Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.5 South America CBN Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.3 CBN Market Forecast by Types (2020-2026)

13.4 CBN Market Forecast by Applications (2020-2026)

13.5 CBN Market Forecast Under COVID-19

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Research Data Source

List of Tables and Figures

Table Global CBN Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2020-2026)

Figure Global CBN Market Share by Type in 2019 & 2026

Figure Food Grade Features

Figure Pharmaceutical Grade Features

Table Global CBN Market Size Growth by Application (2020-2026)

Figure Global CBN Market Share by Application in 2019 & 2026

Figure Anxiety Description

Figure Fibromyalgia (FM) Description

Figure Diabetes Description

Figure Other Description

Figure Global COVID-19 Status Overview

Table Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on CBN Industry Development

Table SWOT Analysis

Figure Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Figure Global CBN Market Size and Growth Rate 2015-2026

Table Industry News

Table Industry Policies

Figure Value Chain Status of CBN

Figure Production Process of CBN

Figure Manufacturing Cost Structure of CBN

Figure Major Company Analysis (by Business Distribution Base, by Product Type)

Table Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

Table Honest Marijuana Company Profile

Table Honest Marijuana Company Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Canna Farms Profile

Table Canna Farms Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Natural Alchemis Profile

Table Natural Alchemis Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table ENDOCA Profile

Table ENDOCA Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Zenabis Profile

Table Zenabis Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Aurora Cannabis Profile

Table Aurora Cannabis Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table KAZMIRA Profile

Table KAZMIRA Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Green Roads Profile

Table Green Roads Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table CW Botanicals Profile

Table CW Botanicals Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Figure Global CBN Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Global CBN Revenue ($) and Growth (2015-2020)

Table Global CBN Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

Table Global CBN Sales Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

Table Global CBN Revenue ($) by Regions (2015-2020)

….continued

