The global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (Cfrp) market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (Cfrp) market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (Cfrp) industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (Cfrp) Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (Cfrp) market covered in Chapter 4:

Formosa Plastics

Toray Industries

Teijin

Tencate

Dowaksa

SGL Group

Cytec Industries

Hexcel

Hyosung

Mitsubishi Rayon

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (Cfrp) market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Thermosetting CFRP

Thermoplastic CFRP

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (Cfrp) market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Aerospace and Defense

Wind Energy

Automotive

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (Cfrp) Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Thermosetting CFRP

1.5.3 Thermoplastic CFRP

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (Cfrp) Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Aerospace and Defense

1.6.3 Wind Energy

1.6.4 Automotive

1.7 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (Cfrp) Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (Cfrp) Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (Cfrp) Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (Cfrp) Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (Cfrp)

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (Cfrp)

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (Cfrp) Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Formosa Plastics

4.1.1 Formosa Plastics Basic Information

4.1.2 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (Cfrp) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Formosa Plastics Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (Cfrp) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Formosa Plastics Business Overview

4.2 Toray Industries

4.2.1 Toray Industries Basic Information

4.2.2 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (Cfrp) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Toray Industries Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (Cfrp) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Toray Industries Business Overview

4.3 Teijin

4.3.1 Teijin Basic Information

4.3.2 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (Cfrp) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Teijin Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (Cfrp) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Teijin Business Overview

4.4 Tencate

4.4.1 Tencate Basic Information

4.4.2 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (Cfrp) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Tencate Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (Cfrp) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Tencate Business Overview

4.5 Dowaksa

4.5.1 Dowaksa Basic Information

4.5.2 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (Cfrp) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Dowaksa Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (Cfrp) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Dowaksa Business Overview

4.6 SGL Group

4.6.1 SGL Group Basic Information

4.6.2 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (Cfrp) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 SGL Group Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (Cfrp) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 SGL Group Business Overview

4.7 Cytec Industries

4.7.1 Cytec Industries Basic Information

4.7.2 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (Cfrp) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Cytec Industries Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (Cfrp) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Cytec Industries Business Overview

4.8 Hexcel

4.8.1 Hexcel Basic Information

4.8.2 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (Cfrp) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Hexcel Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (Cfrp) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Hexcel Business Overview

4.9 Hyosung

4.9.1 Hyosung Basic Information

4.9.2 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (Cfrp) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Hyosung Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (Cfrp) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Hyosung Business Overview

4.10 Mitsubishi Rayon

4.10.1 Mitsubishi Rayon Basic Information

4.10.2 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (Cfrp) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Mitsubishi Rayon Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (Cfrp) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Mitsubishi Rayon Business Overview

5 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (Cfrp) Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (Cfrp) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (Cfrp) Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (Cfrp) Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (Cfrp) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (Cfrp) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (Cfrp) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (Cfrp) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (Cfrp) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (Cfrp) Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (Cfrp) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (Cfrp) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (Cfrp) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (Cfrp) Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (Cfrp) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (Cfrp) Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (Cfrp) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (Cfrp) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Europe Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (Cfrp) Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 Europe Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (Cfrp) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (Cfrp) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (Cfrp) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.3 Europe Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (Cfrp) Market Under COVID-19

7.2 Germany Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (Cfrp) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.2.1 Germany Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (Cfrp) Market Under COVID-19

7.3 UK Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (Cfrp) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3.1 UK Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (Cfrp) Market Under COVID-19

7.4 France Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (Cfrp) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4.1 France Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (Cfrp) Market Under COVID-19

7.5 Italy Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (Cfrp) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5.1 Italy Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (Cfrp) Market Under COVID-19

7.6 Spain Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (Cfrp) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6.1 Spain Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (Cfrp) Market Under COVID-19

7.7 Russia Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (Cfrp) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7.1 Russia Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (Cfrp) Market Under COVID-19

8 Asia-Pacific Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (Cfrp) Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 Asia-Pacific Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (Cfrp) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.1.1 Asia-Pacific Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (Cfrp) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Asia-Pacific Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (Cfrp) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.3 Asia-Pacific Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (Cfrp) Market Under COVID-19

8.2 China Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (Cfrp) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.2.1 China Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (Cfrp) Market Under COVID-19

8.3 Japan Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (Cfrp) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3.1 Japan Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (Cfrp) Market Under COVID-19

8.4 South Korea Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (Cfrp) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4.1 South Korea Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (Cfrp) Market Under COVID-19

8.5 Australia Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (Cfrp) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 India Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (Cfrp) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6.1 India Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (Cfrp) Market Under COVID-19

8.7 Southeast Asia Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (Cfrp) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7.1 Southeast Asia Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (Cfrp) Market Under COVID-19

9 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (Cfrp) Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (Cfrp) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (Cfrp) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (Cfrp) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.3 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (Cfrp) Market Under COVID-19

9.2 Saudi Arabia Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (Cfrp) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 UAE Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (Cfrp) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (Cfrp) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 Nigeria Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (Cfrp) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 South Africa Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (Cfrp) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 South America Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (Cfrp) Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 South America Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (Cfrp) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.1.1 South America Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (Cfrp) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.2 South America Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (Cfrp) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.3 South America Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (Cfrp) Market Under COVID-19

10.2 Brazil Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (Cfrp) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.2.1 Brazil Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (Cfrp) Market Under COVID-19

10.3 Argentina Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (Cfrp) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 Columbia Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (Cfrp) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Chile Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (Cfrp) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (Cfrp) Market Segment by Types

11.1 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (Cfrp) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.1.1 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (Cfrp) Sales and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.1.2 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (Cfrp) Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.2 Thermosetting CFRP Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.3 Thermoplastic CFRP Sales and Price (2015-2020)

12 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (Cfrp) Market Segment by Applications

12.1 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (Cfrp) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.1.1 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (Cfrp) Sales and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.1.2 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (Cfrp) Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.2 Aerospace and Defense Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.3 Wind Energy Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.4 Automotive Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

13 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (Cfrp) Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)

13.1 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (Cfrp) Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2020-2026)

13.2 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (Cfrp) Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)

13.2.1 North America Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (Cfrp) Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.2 Europe Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (Cfrp) Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.3 Asia-Pacific Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (Cfrp) Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.4 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (Cfrp) Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.5 South America Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (Cfrp) Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.3 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (Cfrp) Market Forecast by Types (2020-2026)

13.4 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (Cfrp) Market Forecast by Applications (2020-2026)

13.5 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (Cfrp) Market Forecast Under COVID-19

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Research Data Source

List of Tables and Figures

Table Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (Cfrp) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2020-2026)

Figure Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (Cfrp) Market Share by Type in 2019 & 2026

Figure Thermosetting CFRP Features

Figure Thermoplastic CFRP Features

Table Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (Cfrp) Market Size Growth by Application (2020-2026)

Figure Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (Cfrp) Market Share by Application in 2019 & 2026

Figure Aerospace and Defense Description

Figure Wind Energy Description

Figure Automotive Description

Figure Global COVID-19 Status Overview

Table Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (Cfrp) Industry Development

Table SWOT Analysis

Figure Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Figure Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (Cfrp) Market Size and Growth Rate 2015-2026

Table Industry News

Table Industry Policies

Figure Value Chain Status of Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (Cfrp)

Figure Production Process of Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (Cfrp)

Figure Manufacturing Cost Structure of Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (Cfrp)

Figure Major Company Analysis (by Business Distribution Base, by Product Type)

Table Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

Table Formosa Plastics Profile

Table Formosa Plastics Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Toray Industries Profile

Table Toray Industries Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Teijin Profile

Table Teijin Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Tencate Profile

Table Tencate Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Dowaksa Profile

Table Dowaksa Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table SGL Group Profile

Table SGL Group Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Cytec Industries Profile

Table Cytec Industries Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Hexcel Profile

Table Hexcel Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Hyosung Profile

Table Hyosung Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

….continued

