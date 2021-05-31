Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Camphene Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Camphene market covered in Chapter 4:

Mangalam Organics Limited

Penta

Solvay

Dujodwala Resins & Terpenes

Foshan Sanshui

Himachal Terepene Products Private Limited (HTPPL)

Saptagir Camphor

DTi

Himachal Terepene

Kanchi Karpooram

Camphor & Allied Products

Fujian Green Pine

Sky Dragon Fine-Chem

CABB GmbH

Orgsintez OJSC

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Camphene market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

78%-79% Content

45% Content

82% Content

Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Camphene market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Flavor Spices

Synthetic Materials

Pesticides

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Camphene Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 78%-79% Content

1.5.3 45% Content

1.5.4 82% Content

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Camphene Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Flavor Spices

1.6.3 Synthetic Materials

1.6.4 Pesticides

1.7 Camphene Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Camphene Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Camphene Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Camphene Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Camphene

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Camphene

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Camphene Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Mangalam Organics Limited

4.1.1 Mangalam Organics Limited Basic Information

4.1.2 Camphene Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Mangalam Organics Limited Camphene Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Mangalam Organics Limited Business Overview

4.2 Penta

4.2.1 Penta Basic Information

4.2.2 Camphene Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Penta Camphene Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Penta Business Overview

4.3 Solvay

4.3.1 Solvay Basic Information

4.3.2 Camphene Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Solvay Camphene Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Solvay Business Overview

4.4 Dujodwala Resins & Terpenes

4.4.1 Dujodwala Resins & Terpenes Basic Information

4.4.2 Camphene Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Dujodwala Resins & Terpenes Camphene Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Dujodwala Resins & Terpenes Business Overview

4.5 Foshan Sanshui

4.5.1 Foshan Sanshui Basic Information

4.5.2 Camphene Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Foshan Sanshui Camphene Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Foshan Sanshui Business Overview

4.6 Himachal Terepene Products Private Limited (HTPPL)

4.6.1 Himachal Terepene Products Private Limited (HTPPL) Basic Information

4.6.2 Camphene Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Himachal Terepene Products Private Limited (HTPPL) Camphene Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Himachal Terepene Products Private Limited (HTPPL) Business Overview

4.7 Saptagir Camphor

4.7.1 Saptagir Camphor Basic Information

4.7.2 Camphene Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Saptagir Camphor Camphene Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Saptagir Camphor Business Overview

4.8 DTi

4.8.1 DTi Basic Information

4.8.2 Camphene Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 DTi Camphene Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 DTi Business Overview

4.9 Himachal Terepene

4.9.1 Himachal Terepene Basic Information

4.9.2 Camphene Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Himachal Terepene Camphene Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Himachal Terepene Business Overview

4.10 Kanchi Karpooram

4.10.1 Kanchi Karpooram Basic Information

4.10.2 Camphene Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Kanchi Karpooram Camphene Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Kanchi Karpooram Business Overview

4.11 Camphor & Allied Products

4.11.1 Camphor & Allied Products Basic Information

4.11.2 Camphene Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 Camphor & Allied Products Camphene Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 Camphor & Allied Products Business Overview

4.12 Fujian Green Pine

4.12.1 Fujian Green Pine Basic Information

4.12.2 Camphene Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 Fujian Green Pine Camphene Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 Fujian Green Pine Business Overview

4.13 Sky Dragon Fine-Chem

4.13.1 Sky Dragon Fine-Chem Basic Information

4.13.2 Camphene Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.13.3 Sky Dragon Fine-Chem Camphene Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.13.4 Sky Dragon Fine-Chem Business Overview

4.14 CABB GmbH

4.14.1 CABB GmbH Basic Information

..…continued.

