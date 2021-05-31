Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the C9 Aromatic Solvent Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global C9 Aromatic Solvent market covered in Chapter 4:

SK global chemical

Monument Chemical

Shell International

Galp Energia

ALSO READ : https://www.diigo.com/item/note/7sx6r/ycux?k=49b8dcee1515259af0cae33422b6b14a

Kandla Energy & Chemicals

Jiangsu Hualun

DEZA

Total

S-OIL CORPORATION

Ganga Rasayanie

Exxon Mobil

Reliance Industries

Korea Petrochemical Ind

Eastman Chemical Company

Hanwha Group

Pampa Energa

Arham Petrochem

Chevron Phillips Chemicals Company

VIRENT

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the C9 Aromatic Solvent market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Benzene, 1,2,4-trimethyl

Benzene, 1,3,5-trimethyl

Benzene, ethylmethyl (ethyltoluene mixed isomers)

Solvent naphtha, (petroleum), light aromatic

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the C9 Aromatic Solvent market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Pharmaceuticals

Oilfield Chemicals

Automotive

Paints & coatings

Others

ALSO READ : http://www.tmcnet.com/usubmit/2019/05/28/8963245.htm

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

ALSO READ : https://snehachemicalblog.wordpress.com/2021/03/09/non-fuel-grade-alcohol-market-size-segment-value-share-leading-players-and-forecast-to-2023/

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

ALSO READ : https://www.pearltrees.com/preegayni/automotive-application/id39521920/item360115010

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global C9 Aromatic Solvent Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Benzene, 1,2,4-trimethyl

1.5.3 Benzene, 1,3,5-trimethyl

1.5.4 Benzene, ethylmethyl (ethyltoluene mixed isomers)

1.5.5 Solvent naphtha, (petroleum), light aromatic

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global C9 Aromatic Solvent Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Pharmaceuticals

ALSO READ : https://www.prfree.org/@ganesh21feb/global-co-fired-ceramic-market-share-application-analysis-regional-outlook-and-forecast-till-form-2027-3rm6rbjdameq

1.6.3 Oilfield Chemicals

1.6.4 Automotive

1.6.5 Paints & coatings

1.6.6 Others

1.7 C9 Aromatic Solvent Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on C9 Aromatic Solvent Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of C9 Aromatic Solvent Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 C9 Aromatic Solvent Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of C9 Aromatic Solvent

3.2.3 Labor Cost of C9 Aromatic Solvent

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of C9 Aromatic Solvent Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

ALSO READ : https://www.tanews.us/26698/pharmaceutical_waste_management_market_analysis_scope_trend_stake_progress

4 Players Profiles

4.1 SK global chemical

4.1.1 SK global chemical Basic Information

4.1.2 C9 Aromatic Solvent Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 SK global chemical C9 Aromatic Solvent Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 SK global chemical Business Overview

4.2 Monument Chemical

4.2.1 Monument Chemical Basic Information

4.2.2 C9 Aromatic Solvent Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Monument Chemical C9 Aromatic Solvent Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Monument Chemical Business Overview

4.3 Shell International

4.3.1 Shell International Basic Information

4.3.2 C9 Aromatic Solvent Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Shell International C9 Aromatic Solvent Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Shell International Business Overview

4.4 Galp Energia

4.4.1 Galp Energia Basic Information

4.4.2 C9 Aromatic Solvent Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Galp Energia C9 Aromatic Solvent Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Galp Energia Business Overview

4.5 Kandla Energy & Chemicals

4.5.1 Kandla Energy & Chemicals Basic Information

4.5.2 C9 Aromatic Solvent Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Kandla Energy & Chemicals C9 Aromatic Solvent Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Kandla Energy & Chemicals Business Overview

4.6 Jiangsu Hualun

4.6.1 Jiangsu Hualun Basic Information

4.6.2 C9 Aromatic Solvent Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Jiangsu Hualun C9 Aromatic Solvent Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Jiangsu Hualun Business Overview

4.7 DEZA

4.7.1 DEZA Basic Information

4.7.2 C9 Aromatic Solvent Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 DEZA C9 Aromatic Solvent Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 DEZA Business Overview

4.8 Total

4.8.1 Total Basic Information

4.8.2 C9 Aromatic Solvent Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Total C9 Aromatic Solvent Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Total Business Overview

4.9 S-OIL CORPORATION

4.9.1 S-OIL CORPORATION Basic Information

4.9.2 C9 Aromatic Solvent Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 S-OIL CORPORATION C9 Aromatic Solvent Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 S-OIL CORPORATION Business Overview

4.10 Ganga Rasayanie

4.10.1 Ganga Rasayanie Basic Information

4.10.2 C9 Aromatic Solvent Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Ganga Rasayanie C9 Aromatic Solvent Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Ganga Rasayanie Business Overview

4.11 Exxon Mobil

4.11.1 Exxon Mobil Basic Information

4.11.2 C9 Aromatic Solvent Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 Exxon Mobil C9 Aromatic Solvent Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 Exxon Mobil Business Overview

4.12 Reliance Industries

4.12.1 Reliance Industries Basic Information

4.12.2 C9 Aromatic Solvent Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 Reliance Industries C9 Aromatic Solvent Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 Reliance Industries Business Overview

4.13 Korea Petrochemical Ind

4.13.1 Korea Petrochemical Ind Basic Information

4.13.2 C9 Aromatic Solvent Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.13.3 Korea Petrochemical Ind C9 Aromatic Solvent Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.13.4 Korea Petrochemical Ind Business Overview

4.14 Eastman Chemical Company

4.14.1 Eastman Chemical Company Basic Information

4.14.2 C9 Aromatic Solvent Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.14.3 Eastman Chemical Company C9 Aromatic Solvent Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.14.4 Eastman Chemical Company Business Overview

4.15 Hanwha Group

4.15.1 Hanwha Group Basic Information

4.15.2 C9 Aromatic Solvent Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.15.3 Hanwha Group C9 Aromatic Solvent Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.15.4 Hanwha Group Business Overview

4.16 Pampa Energa

4.16.1 Pampa Energa Basic Information

4.16.2 C9 Aromatic Solvent Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.16.3 Pampa Energa C9 Aromatic Solvent Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.16.4 Pampa Energa Business Overview

4.17 Arham Petrochem

4.17.1 Arham Petrochem Basic Information

4.17.2 C9 Aromatic Solvent Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.17.3 Arham Petrochem C9 Aromatic Solvent Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.17.4 Arham Petrochem Business Overview

4.18 Chevron Phillips Chemicals Company

4.18.1 Chevron Phillips Chemicals Company Basic Information

4.18.2 C9 Aromatic Solvent Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.18.3 Chevron Phillips Chemicals Company C9 Aromatic Solvent Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.18.4 Chevron Phillips Chemicals Company Business Overview

4.19 VIRENT

4.19.1 VIRENT Basic Information

4.19.2 C9 Aromatic Solvent Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.19.3 VIRENT C9 Aromatic Solvent Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.19.4 VIRENT Business Overview

5 Global C9 Aromatic Solvent Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global C9 Aromatic Solvent Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global C9 Aromatic Solvent Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global C9 Aromatic Solvent Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America C9 Aromatic Solvent Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe C9 Aromatic Solvent Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific C9 Aromatic Solvent Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa C9 Aromatic Solvent Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America C9 Aromatic Solvent Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America C9 Aromatic Solvent Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America C9 Aromatic Solvent Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America C9 Aromatic Solvent Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America C9 Aromatic Solvent Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America C9 Aromatic Solvent Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States C9 Aromatic Solvent Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States C9 Aromatic Solvent Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada C9 Aromatic Solvent Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico C9 Aromatic Solvent Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Europe C9 Aromatic Solvent Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 Europe C9 Aromatic Solvent Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Europe C9 Aromatic Solvent Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe C9 Aromatic Solvent Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.3 Europe C9 Aromatic Solvent Market Under COVID-19

7.2 Germany C9 Aromatic Solvent Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.2.1 Germany C9 Aromatic Solvent Market Under COVID-19

7.3 UK C9 Aromatic Solvent Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3.1 UK C9 Aromatic Solvent Market Under COVID-19

7.4 France C9 Aromatic Solvent Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4.1 France C9 Aromatic Solvent Market Under COVID-19

7.5 Italy C9 Aromatic Solvent Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5.1 Italy C9 Aromatic Solvent Market Under COVID-19

7.6 Spain C9 Aromatic Solvent Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6.1 Spain C9 Aromatic Solvent Market Under COVID-19

7.7 Russia C9 Aromatic Solvent Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7.1 Russia C9 Aromatic Solvent Market Under COVID-19

8 Asia-Pacific C9 Aromatic Solvent Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 Asia-Pacific C9 Aromatic Solvent Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.1.1 Asia-Pacific C9 Aromatic Solvent Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Asia-Pacific C9 Aromatic Solvent Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.3 Asia-Pacific C9 Aromatic Solvent Market Under COVID-19

8.2 China C9 Aromatic Solvent Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.2.1 China C9 Aromatic Solvent Market Under COVID-19

8.3 Japan C9 Aromatic Solvent Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3.1 Japan C9 Aromatic Solvent Market Under COVID-19

8.4 South Korea C9 Aromatic Solvent Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4.1 South Korea C9 Aromatic Solvent Market Under COVID-19

8.5 Australia C9 Aromatic Solvent Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 India C9 Aromatic Solvent Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6.1 India C9 Aromatic Solvent Market Under COVID-19

8.7 Southeast Asia C9 Aromatic Solvent Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7.1 Southeast Asia C9 Aromatic Solvent Market Under COVID-19

9 Middle East and Africa C9 Aromatic Solvent Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 Middle East and Africa C9 Aromatic Solvent Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa C9 Aromatic Solvent Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa C9 Aromatic Solvent Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.3 Middle East and Africa C9 Aromatic Solvent Market Under COVID-19

9.2 Saudi Arabia C9 Aromatic Solvent Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 UAE C9 Aromatic Solvent Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt C9 Aromatic Solvent Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 Nigeria C9 Aromatic Solvent Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 South Africa C9 Aromatic Solvent Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 South America C9 Aromatic Solvent Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 South America C9 Aromatic Solvent Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.1.1 South America C9 Aromatic Solvent Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.2 South America C9 Aromatic Solvent Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.3 South America C9 Aromatic Solvent Market Under COVID-19

10.2 Brazil C9 Aromatic Solvent Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.2.1 Brazil C9 Aromatic Solvent Market Under COVID-19

10.3 Argentina C9 Aromatic Solvent Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 Columbia C9 Aromatic Solvent Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Chile C9 Aromatic Solvent Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 Global C9 Aromatic Solvent Market Segment by Types

11.1 Global C9 Aromatic Solvent Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.1.1 Global C9 Aromatic Solvent Sales and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.1.2 Global C9 Aromatic Solvent Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.2 Benzene, 1,2,4-trimethyl Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.3 Benzene, 1,3,5-trimethyl Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.4 Benzene, ethylmethyl (ethyltoluene mixed isomers) Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.5 Solvent naphtha, (petroleum), light aromatic Sales and Price (2015-2020)

12 Global C9 Aromatic Solvent Market Segment by Applications

12.1 Global C9 Aromatic Solvent Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.1.1 Global C9 Aromatic Solvent Sales and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.1.2 Global C9 Aromatic Solvent Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.2 Pharmaceuticals Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.3 Oilfield Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.4 Automotive Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.5 Paints & coatings Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.6 Others Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….….Continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105