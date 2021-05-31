Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Boron Nitride Target Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Boron Nitride Target market covered in Chapter 4:

NANOMETALS

AbleTarget Limited

China New Metal Materials Technology

Able Target Limited

Cathay Advanced Materials Limited

Testbourne

QS Rare Elements

Qingzhou Dongfang Special Ceramics

ACI Alloys

KEHONG Material

Kurt J.Lesker Company(KJLC)

JINXING METALS

Admat

Demaco

Materion

China Rare Metal Material

Stanford Advanced Materials

China Leadmat Advanced Material

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Boron Nitride Target market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Plane Target

Rotating Target

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Boron Nitride Target market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Display Industry

Solar Energy Industry

Automobile Industry

Other

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Boron Nitride Target Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Plane Target

1.5.3 Rotating Target

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Boron Nitride Target Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Display Industry

1.6.3 Solar Energy Industry

1.6.4 Automobile Industry

1.6.5 Other

1.7 Boron Nitride Target Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Boron Nitride Target Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Boron Nitride Target Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Boron Nitride Target Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Boron Nitride Target

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Boron Nitride Target

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Boron Nitride Target Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 NANOMETALS

4.1.1 NANOMETALS Basic Information

4.1.2 Boron Nitride Target Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 NANOMETALS Boron Nitride Target Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 NANOMETALS Business Overview

4.2 AbleTarget Limited

4.2.1 AbleTarget Limited Basic Information

4.2.2 Boron Nitride Target Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 AbleTarget Limited Boron Nitride Target Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 AbleTarget Limited Business Overview

4.3 China New Metal Materials Technology

4.3.1 China New Metal Materials Technology Basic Information

4.3.2 Boron Nitride Target Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 China New Metal Materials Technology Boron Nitride Target Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 China New Metal Materials Technology Business Overview

4.4 Able Target Limited

4.4.1 Able Target Limited Basic Information

4.4.2 Boron Nitride Target Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Able Target Limited Boron Nitride Target Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Able Target Limited Business Overview

4.5 Cathay Advanced Materials Limited

4.5.1 Cathay Advanced Materials Limited Basic Information

4.5.2 Boron Nitride Target Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Cathay Advanced Materials Limited Boron Nitride Target Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Cathay Advanced Materials Limited Business Overview

4.6 Testbourne

4.6.1 Testbourne Basic Information

4.6.2 Boron Nitride Target Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Testbourne Boron Nitride Target Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Testbourne Business Overview

4.7 QS Rare Elements

4.7.1 QS Rare Elements Basic Information

4.7.2 Boron Nitride Target Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 QS Rare Elements Boron Nitride Target Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 QS Rare Elements Business Overview

4.8 Qingzhou Dongfang Special Ceramics

4.8.1 Qingzhou Dongfang Special Ceramics Basic Information

4.8.2 Boron Nitride Target Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Qingzhou Dongfang Special Ceramics Boron Nitride Target Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Qingzhou Dongfang Special Ceramics Business Overview

4.9 ACI Alloys

4.9.1 ACI Alloys Basic Information

4.9.2 Boron Nitride Target Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 ACI Alloys Boron Nitride Target Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 ACI Alloys Business Overview

4.10 KEHONG Material

4.10.1 KEHONG Material Basic Information

4.10.2 Boron Nitride Target Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 KEHONG Material Boron Nitride Target Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 KEHONG Material Business Overview

4.11 Kurt J.Lesker Company(KJLC)

4.11.1 Kurt J.Lesker Company(KJLC) Basic Information

4.11.2 Boron Nitride Target Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 Kurt J.Lesker Company(KJLC) Boron Nitride Target Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 Kurt J.Lesker Company(KJLC) Business Overview

4.12 JINXING METALS

4.12.1 JINXING METALS Basic Information

4.12.2 Boron Nitride Target Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 JINXING METALS Boron Nitride Target Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 JINXING METALS Business Overview

4.13 Admat

4.13.1 Admat Basic Information

4.13.2 Boron Nitride Target Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.13.3 Admat Boron Nitride Target Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.13.4 Admat Business Overview

4.14 Demaco

4.14.1 Demaco Basic Information

4.14.2 Boron Nitride Target Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.14.3 Demaco Boron Nitride Target Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.14.4 Demaco Business Overview

4.15 Materion

4.15.1 Materion Basic Information

4.15.2 Boron Nitride Target Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.15.3 Materion Boron Nitride Target Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.15.4 Materion Business Overview

4.16 China Rare Metal Material

4.16.1 China Rare Metal Material Basic Information

4.16.2 Boron Nitride Target Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.16.3 China Rare Metal Material Boron Nitride Target Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.16.4 China Rare Metal Material Business Overview

4.17 Stanford Advanced Materials

4.17.1 Stanford Advanced Materials Basic Information

4.17.2 Boron Nitride Target Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.17.3 Stanford Advanced Materials Boron Nitride Target Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.17.4 Stanford Advanced Materials Business Overview

4.18 China Leadmat Advanced Material

4.18.1 China Leadmat Advanced Material Basic Information

4.18.2 Boron Nitride Target Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.18.3 China Leadmat Advanced Material Boron Nitride Target Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.18.4 China Leadmat Advanced Material Business Overview

5 Global Boron Nitride Target Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Boron Nitride Target Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Boron Nitride Target Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Boron Nitride Target Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Boron Nitride Target Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Boron Nitride Target Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Boron Nitride Target Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Boron Nitride Target Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Boron Nitride Target Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Boron Nitride Target Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Boron Nitride Target Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Boron Nitride Target Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Boron Nitride Target Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Boron Nitride Target Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Boron Nitride Target Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Boron Nitride Target Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Boron Nitride Target Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Boron Nitride Target Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Europe Boron Nitride Target Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 Europe Boron Nitride Target Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Boron Nitride Target Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Boron Nitride Target Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.3 Europe Boron Nitride Target Market Under COVID-19

7.2 Germany Boron Nitride Target Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.2.1 Germany Boron Nitride Target Market Under COVID-19

7.3 UK Boron Nitride Target Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3.1 UK Boron Nitride Target Market Under COVID-19

7.4 France Boron Nitride Target Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4.1 France Boron Nitride Target Market Under COVID-19

….….Continued

