Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Black Phosphor Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Black Phosphor market covered in Chapter 4:

Heraeus

EPRUI Nanomaterials and Microspheres

Xuancheng Jingrui

Taiyo Ink

American Elements

US Research Nanomaterials

Advanced Nano Products

DuPont

Applied Nanotech Holdings

NovaCentrix

Sun Chemical Corporation

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Black Phosphor market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Purity greater than 99%

Purity less than 99%

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Black Phosphor market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Transportation

Interiors

Exteriors

Aerospace & defense

Interiors

Electrical & Electronics

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Black Phosphor Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Purity greater than 99%

1.5.3 Purity less than 99%

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Black Phosphor Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Transportation

1.6.3 Interiors

1.6.4 Exteriors

1.6.5 Aerospace & defense

1.6.6 Interiors

1.6.7 Electrical & Electronics

1.7 Black Phosphor Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Black Phosphor Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Black Phosphor Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Black Phosphor Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Black Phosphor

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Black Phosphor

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Black Phosphor Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Heraeus

4.1.1 Heraeus Basic Information

4.1.2 Black Phosphor Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Heraeus Black Phosphor Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Heraeus Business Overview

4.2 EPRUI Nanomaterials and Microspheres

4.2.1 EPRUI Nanomaterials and Microspheres Basic Information

4.2.2 Black Phosphor Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 EPRUI Nanomaterials and Microspheres Black Phosphor Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 EPRUI Nanomaterials and Microspheres Business Overview

4.3 Xuancheng Jingrui

4.3.1 Xuancheng Jingrui Basic Information

4.3.2 Black Phosphor Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Xuancheng Jingrui Black Phosphor Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Xuancheng Jingrui Business Overview

4.4 Taiyo Ink

4.4.1 Taiyo Ink Basic Information

4.4.2 Black Phosphor Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Taiyo Ink Black Phosphor Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Taiyo Ink Business Overview

4.5 American Elements

4.5.1 American Elements Basic Information

4.5.2 Black Phosphor Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 American Elements Black Phosphor Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 American Elements Business Overview

4.6 US Research Nanomaterials

4.6.1 US Research Nanomaterials Basic Information

4.6.2 Black Phosphor Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 US Research Nanomaterials Black Phosphor Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 US Research Nanomaterials Business Overview

4.7 Advanced Nano Products

4.7.1 Advanced Nano Products Basic Information

4.7.2 Black Phosphor Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Advanced Nano Products Black Phosphor Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Advanced Nano Products Business Overview

4.8 DuPont

4.8.1 DuPont Basic Information

4.8.2 Black Phosphor Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 DuPont Black Phosphor Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 DuPont Business Overview

4.9 Applied Nanotech Holdings

4.9.1 Applied Nanotech Holdings Basic Information

4.9.2 Black Phosphor Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Applied Nanotech Holdings Black Phosphor Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Applied Nanotech Holdings Business Overview

4.10 NovaCentrix

4.10.1 NovaCentrix Basic Information

4.10.2 Black Phosphor Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 NovaCentrix Black Phosphor Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 NovaCentrix Business Overview

4.11 Sun Chemical Corporation

4.11.1 Sun Chemical Corporation Basic Information

4.11.2 Black Phosphor Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 Sun Chemical Corporation Black Phosphor Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 Sun Chemical Corporation Business Overview

5 Global Black Phosphor Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Black Phosphor Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Black Phosphor Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Black Phosphor Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Black Phosphor Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Black Phosphor Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Black Phosphor Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Black Phosphor Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Black Phosphor Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Black Phosphor Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Black Phosphor Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Black Phosphor Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Black Phosphor Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Black Phosphor Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Black Phosphor Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Black Phosphor Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Black Phosphor Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Black Phosphor Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

..…continued.

