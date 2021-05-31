Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Bioplastic Packaging Material Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Bioplastic Packaging Material market covered in Chapter 4:

Arkema S.A.

Novamont S.p.A.

Dow Chemical Company

BIOTEC

Berry Industrial Group

Corbion Purac

Metabolix

Biome Technologies PLC

Innovia Films

Braskem S.A.

BASF SE

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

NatureWorks

Mitsubishi Plastics

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Bioplastic Packaging Material market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

PET

PLA

Starch Blends

Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Bioplastic Packaging Material market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Plastic Bottles

Food Packaging

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Bioplastic Packaging Material Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 PET

1.5.3 PLA

1.5.4 Starch Blends

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Bioplastic Packaging Material Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Plastic Bottles

1.6.3 Food Packaging

1.6.4 Others

1.7 Bioplastic Packaging Material Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Bioplastic Packaging Material Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Bioplastic Packaging Material Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Bioplastic Packaging Material Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Bioplastic Packaging Material

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Bioplastic Packaging Material

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Bioplastic Packaging Material Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Arkema S.A.

4.1.1 Arkema S.A. Basic Information

4.1.2 Bioplastic Packaging Material Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Arkema S.A. Bioplastic Packaging Material Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Arkema S.A. Business Overview

4.2 Novamont S.p.A.

4.2.1 Novamont S.p.A. Basic Information

4.2.2 Bioplastic Packaging Material Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Novamont S.p.A. Bioplastic Packaging Material Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Novamont S.p.A. Business Overview

4.3 Dow Chemical Company

4.3.1 Dow Chemical Company Basic Information

4.3.2 Bioplastic Packaging Material Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Dow Chemical Company Bioplastic Packaging Material Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Dow Chemical Company Business Overview

4.4 BIOTEC

4.4.1 BIOTEC Basic Information

4.4.2 Bioplastic Packaging Material Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 BIOTEC Bioplastic Packaging Material Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 BIOTEC Business Overview

4.5 Berry Industrial Group

4.5.1 Berry Industrial Group Basic Information

4.5.2 Bioplastic Packaging Material Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Berry Industrial Group Bioplastic Packaging Material Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Berry Industrial Group Business Overview

4.6 Corbion Purac

4.6.1 Corbion Purac Basic Information

4.6.2 Bioplastic Packaging Material Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Corbion Purac Bioplastic Packaging Material Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Corbion Purac Business Overview

4.7 Metabolix

4.7.1 Metabolix Basic Information

4.7.2 Bioplastic Packaging Material Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Metabolix Bioplastic Packaging Material Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Metabolix Business Overview

4.8 Biome Technologies PLC

4.8.1 Biome Technologies PLC Basic Information

4.8.2 Bioplastic Packaging Material Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Biome Technologies PLC Bioplastic Packaging Material Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Biome Technologies PLC Business Overview

4.9 Innovia Films

4.9.1 Innovia Films Basic Information

4.9.2 Bioplastic Packaging Material Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Innovia Films Bioplastic Packaging Material Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Innovia Films Business Overview

4.10 Braskem S.A.

4.10.1 Braskem S.A. Basic Information

4.10.2 Bioplastic Packaging Material Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Braskem S.A. Bioplastic Packaging Material Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Braskem S.A. Business Overview

4.11 BASF SE

4.11.1 BASF SE Basic Information

4.11.2 Bioplastic Packaging Material Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 BASF SE Bioplastic Packaging Material Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 BASF SE Business Overview

4.12 Koninklijke DSM N.V.

4.12.1 Koninklijke DSM N.V. Basic Information

4.12.2 Bioplastic Packaging Material Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 Koninklijke DSM N.V. Bioplastic Packaging Material Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 Koninklijke DSM N.V. Business Overview

4.13 NatureWorks

4.13.1 NatureWorks Basic Information

4.13.2 Bioplastic Packaging Material Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.13.3 NatureWorks Bioplastic Packaging Material Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.13.4 NatureWorks Business Overview

4.14 Mitsubishi Plastics

4.14.1 Mitsubishi Plastics Basic Information

4.14.2 Bioplastic Packaging Material Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.14.3 Mitsubishi Plastics Bioplastic Packaging Material Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.14.4 Mitsubishi Plastics Business Overview

5 Global Bioplastic Packaging Material Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Bioplastic Packaging Material Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Bioplastic Packaging Material Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Bioplastic Packaging Material Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Bioplastic Packaging Material Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Bioplastic Packaging Material Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Bioplastic Packaging Material Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Bioplastic Packaging Material Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Bioplastic Packaging Material Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Bioplastic Packaging Material Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Bioplastic Packaging Material Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Bioplastic Packaging Material Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Bioplastic Packaging Material Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Bioplastic Packaging Material Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Bioplastic Packaging Material Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Bioplastic Packaging Material Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Bioplastic Packaging Material Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Bioplastic Packaging Material Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Europe Bioplastic Packaging Material Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 Europe Bioplastic Packaging Material Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Bioplastic Packaging Material Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Bioplastic Packaging Material Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.3 Europe Bioplastic Packaging Material Market Under COVID-19

7.2 Germany Bioplastic Packaging Material Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.2.1 Germany Bioplastic Packaging Material Market Under COVID-19

7.3 UK Bioplastic Packaging Material Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3.1 UK Bioplastic Packaging Material Market Under COVID-19

7.4 France Bioplastic Packaging Material Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4.1 France Bioplastic Packaging Material Market Under COVID-19

7.5 Italy Bioplastic Packaging Material Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5.1 Italy Bioplastic Packaging Material Market Under COVID-19

7.6 Spain Bioplastic Packaging Material Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6.1 Spain Bioplastic Packaging Material Market Under COVID-19

7.7 Russia Bioplastic Packaging Material Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7.1 Russia Bioplastic Packaging Material Market Under COVID-19

….….Continued

