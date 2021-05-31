The global Biocomposites market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Biocomposites market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Biocomposites industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Biocomposites Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Biocomposites market covered in Chapter 4:

Solvay

SGL Group

Koninklijke Ten Cate BV.

Huntsman International LLC.

Hexcel Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

Owens Corning

Toray Industries, Inc.

Nippon Electrical Glass Co. Ltd.

Teijin Limited

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Biocomposites market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Glass Fiber Composites

Carbon Fiber Composites

Natural Fiber Composites

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Biocomposites market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Aerospace & defense

Wind Energy

Transportation

Construction & Infrastructure

Marine

Pipe & Tank

Electrical & Electronics

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Biocomposites Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Glass Fiber Composites

1.5.3 Carbon Fiber Composites

1.5.4 Natural Fiber Composites

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Biocomposites Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Aerospace & defense

1.6.3 Wind Energy

1.6.4 Transportation

1.6.5 Construction & Infrastructure

1.6.6 Marine

1.6.7 Pipe & Tank

1.6.8 Electrical & Electronics

1.6.9 Others

1.7 Biocomposites Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Biocomposites Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Biocomposites Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Biocomposites Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Biocomposites

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Biocomposites

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Biocomposites Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Solvay

4.1.1 Solvay Basic Information

4.1.2 Biocomposites Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Solvay Biocomposites Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Solvay Business Overview

4.2 SGL Group

4.2.1 SGL Group Basic Information

4.2.2 Biocomposites Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 SGL Group Biocomposites Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 SGL Group Business Overview

4.3 Koninklijke Ten Cate BV.

4.3.1 Koninklijke Ten Cate BV. Basic Information

4.3.2 Biocomposites Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Koninklijke Ten Cate BV. Biocomposites Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Koninklijke Ten Cate BV. Business Overview

4.4 Huntsman International LLC.

4.4.1 Huntsman International LLC. Basic Information

4.4.2 Biocomposites Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Huntsman International LLC. Biocomposites Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Huntsman International LLC. Business Overview

4.5 Hexcel Corporation

4.5.1 Hexcel Corporation Basic Information

4.5.2 Biocomposites Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Hexcel Corporation Biocomposites Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Hexcel Corporation Business Overview

4.6 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

4.6.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation Basic Information

4.6.2 Biocomposites Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation Biocomposites Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation Business Overview

4.7 Owens Corning

4.7.1 Owens Corning Basic Information

4.7.2 Biocomposites Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Owens Corning Biocomposites Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Owens Corning Business Overview

4.8 Toray Industries, Inc.

4.8.1 Toray Industries, Inc. Basic Information

4.8.2 Biocomposites Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Toray Industries, Inc. Biocomposites Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Toray Industries, Inc. Business Overview

4.9 Nippon Electrical Glass Co. Ltd.

4.9.1 Nippon Electrical Glass Co. Ltd. Basic Information

4.9.2 Biocomposites Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Nippon Electrical Glass Co. Ltd. Biocomposites Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Nippon Electrical Glass Co. Ltd. Business Overview

4.10 Teijin Limited

4.10.1 Teijin Limited Basic Information

4.10.2 Biocomposites Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Teijin Limited Biocomposites Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Teijin Limited Business Overview

5 Global Biocomposites Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Biocomposites Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Biocomposites Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Biocomposites Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Biocomposites Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Biocomposites Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Biocomposites Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Biocomposites Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Biocomposites Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Biocomposites Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Biocomposites Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Biocomposites Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Biocomposites Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Biocomposites Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Biocomposites Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Biocomposites Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Biocomposites Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Biocomposites Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Europe Biocomposites Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 Europe Biocomposites Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Biocomposites Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Biocomposites Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.3 Europe Biocomposites Market Under COVID-19

7.2 Germany Biocomposites Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.2.1 Germany Biocomposites Market Under COVID-19

7.3 UK Biocomposites Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3.1 UK Biocomposites Market Under COVID-19

7.4 France Biocomposites Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4.1 France Biocomposites Market Under COVID-19

7.5 Italy Biocomposites Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5.1 Italy Biocomposites Market Under COVID-19

7.6 Spain Biocomposites Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6.1 Spain Biocomposites Market Under COVID-19

7.7 Russia Biocomposites Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7.1 Russia Biocomposites Market Under COVID-19

8 Asia-Pacific Biocomposites Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 Asia-Pacific Biocomposites Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.1.1 Asia-Pacific Biocomposites Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Asia-Pacific Biocomposites Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.3 Asia-Pacific Biocomposites Market Under COVID-19

8.2 China Biocomposites Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.2.1 China Biocomposites Market Under COVID-19

8.3 Japan Biocomposites Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3.1 Japan Biocomposites Market Under COVID-19

8.4 South Korea Biocomposites Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4.1 South Korea Biocomposites Market Under COVID-19

8.5 Australia Biocomposites Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 India Biocomposites Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6.1 India Biocomposites Market Under COVID-19

8.7 Southeast Asia Biocomposites Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7.1 Southeast Asia Biocomposites Market Under COVID-19

9 Middle East and Africa Biocomposites Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 Middle East and Africa Biocomposites Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Biocomposites Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Biocomposites Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.3 Middle East and Africa Biocomposites Market Under COVID-19

9.2 Saudi Arabia Biocomposites Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 UAE Biocomposites Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Biocomposites Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 Nigeria Biocomposites Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 South Africa Biocomposites Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 South America Biocomposites Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 South America Biocomposites Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.1.1 South America Biocomposites Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.2 South America Biocomposites Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.3 South America Biocomposites Market Under COVID-19

10.2 Brazil Biocomposites Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.2.1 Brazil Biocomposites Market Under COVID-19

10.3 Argentina Biocomposites Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 Columbia Biocomposites Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Chile Biocomposites Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 Global Biocomposites Market Segment by Types

11.1 Global Biocomposites Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.1.1 Global Biocomposites Sales and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.1.2 Global Biocomposites Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.2 Glass Fiber Composites Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.3 Carbon Fiber Composites Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.4 Natural Fiber Composites Sales and Price (2015-2020)

12 Global Biocomposites Market Segment by Applications

12.1 Global Biocomposites Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.1.1 Global Biocomposites Sales and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.1.2 Global Biocomposites Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.2 Aerospace & defense Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.3 Wind Energy Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.4 Transportation Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.5 Construction & Infrastructure Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.6 Marine Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.7 Pipe & Tank Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.8 Electrical & Electronics Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.9 Others Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

13 Biocomposites Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)

13.1 Global Biocomposites Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2020-2026)

13.2 Biocomposites Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)

13.2.1 North America Biocomposites Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.2 Europe Biocomposites Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.3 Asia-Pacific Biocomposites Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.4 Middle East and Africa Biocomposites Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.5 South America Biocomposites Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.3 Biocomposites Market Forecast by Types (2020-2026)

13.4 Biocomposites Market Forecast by Applications (2020-2026)

13.5 Biocomposites Market Forecast Under COVID-19

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Research Data Source

List of Tables and Figures

Table Global Biocomposites Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2020-2026)

Figure Global Biocomposites Market Share by Type in 2019 & 2026

Figure Glass Fiber Composites Features

Figure Carbon Fiber Composites Features

Figure Natural Fiber Composites Features

Table Global Biocomposites Market Size Growth by Application (2020-2026)

Figure Global Biocomposites Market Share by Application in 2019 & 2026

Figure Aerospace & defense Description

Figure Wind Energy Description

Figure Transportation Description

Figure Construction & Infrastructure Description

Figure Marine Description

Figure Pipe & Tank Description

Figure Electrical & Electronics Description

Figure Others Description

Figure Global COVID-19 Status Overview

Table Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Biocomposites Industry Development

Table SWOT Analysis

Figure Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Figure Global Biocomposites Market Size and Growth Rate 2015-2026

Table Industry News

Table Industry Policies

Figure Value Chain Status of Biocomposites

Figure Production Process of Biocomposites

Figure Manufacturing Cost Structure of Biocomposites

Figure Major Company Analysis (by Business Distribution Base, by Product Type)

Table Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

Table Solvay Profile

Table Solvay Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table SGL Group Profile

Table SGL Group Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Koninklijke Ten Cate BV. Profile

Table Koninklijke Ten Cate BV. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Huntsman International LLC. Profile

Table Huntsman International LLC. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Hexcel Corporation Profile

Table Hexcel Corporation Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation Profile

Table Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Owens Corning Profile

Table Owens Corning Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Toray Industries, Inc. Profile

….continued

