Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players..

Key players in the global Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) market covered in Chapter 4:

Taghleef Industries

Futerro

Jiangsu Jiulding

Synbra Technology B.V.

Avery Dennison Corporation

Total Corbion PLA

Plastic Union

Amcor Ltd.

Teijin

NatureWorks LLC

Innovia Films

Mondi Group

Hiusan Biosciences

Biobag International

Tale & Lyle

Toyobo

Zhejiang Hisun Group Co., Ltd.

Toray Industries, Inc.

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Sol-Gel

Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD)

Multilayer

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Food & Beverages

Home & Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Agriculture

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Sol-Gel

1.5.3 Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD)

1.5.4 Multilayer

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Food & Beverages

1.6.3 Home & Personal Care

1.6.4 Pharmaceuticals

1.6.5 Agriculture

1.6.6 Others

1.7 Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA)

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA)

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Taghleef Industries

4.1.1 Taghleef Industries Basic Information

4.1.2 Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Taghleef Industries Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Taghleef Industries Business Overview

4.2 Futerro

4.2.1 Futerro Basic Information

4.2.2 Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Futerro Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Futerro Business Overview

4.3 Jiangsu Jiulding

4.3.1 Jiangsu Jiulding Basic Information

4.3.2 Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Jiangsu Jiulding Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Jiangsu Jiulding Business Overview

4.4 Synbra Technology B.V.

4.4.1 Synbra Technology B.V. Basic Information

4.4.2 Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Synbra Technology B.V. Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Synbra Technology B.V. Business Overview

4.5 Avery Dennison Corporation

4.5.1 Avery Dennison Corporation Basic Information

4.5.2 Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Avery Dennison Corporation Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Avery Dennison Corporation Business Overview

4.6 Total Corbion PLA

4.6.1 Total Corbion PLA Basic Information

4.6.2 Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Total Corbion PLA Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Total Corbion PLA Business Overview

4.7 Plastic Union

4.7.1 Plastic Union Basic Information

4.7.2 Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Plastic Union Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Plastic Union Business Overview

4.8 Amcor Ltd.

4.8.1 Amcor Ltd. Basic Information

4.8.2 Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Amcor Ltd. Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Amcor Ltd. Business Overview

4.9 Teijin

4.9.1 Teijin Basic Information

4.9.2 Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Teijin Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Teijin Business Overview

4.10 NatureWorks LLC

4.10.1 NatureWorks LLC Basic Information

4.10.2 Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 NatureWorks LLC Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 NatureWorks LLC Business Overview

4.11 Innovia Films

4.11.1 Innovia Films Basic Information

4.11.2 Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 Innovia Films Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 Innovia Films Business Overview

4.12 Mondi Group

4.12.1 Mondi Group Basic Information

4.12.2 Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 Mondi Group Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 Mondi Group Business Overview

4.13 Hiusan Biosciences

4.13.1 Hiusan Biosciences Basic Information

4.13.2 Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.13.3 Hiusan Biosciences Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.13.4 Hiusan Biosciences Business Overview

4.14 Biobag International

4.14.1 Biobag International Basic Information

4.14.2 Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.14.3 Biobag International Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.14.4 Biobag International Business Overview

4.15 Tale & Lyle

4.15.1 Tale & Lyle Basic Information

4.15.2 Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.15.3 Tale & Lyle Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.15.4 Tale & Lyle Business Overview

4.16 Toyobo

4.16.1 Toyobo Basic Information

4.16.2 Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.16.3 Toyobo Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.16.4 Toyobo Business Overview

4.17 Zhejiang Hisun Group Co., Ltd.

4.17.1 Zhejiang Hisun Group Co., Ltd. Basic Information

4.17.2 Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.17.3 Zhejiang Hisun Group Co., Ltd. Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.17.4 Zhejiang Hisun Group Co., Ltd. Business Overview

4.18 Toray Industries, Inc.

4.18.1 Toray Industries, Inc. Basic Information

4.18.2 Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.18.3 Toray Industries, Inc. Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.18.4 Toray Industries, Inc. Business Overview

5 Global Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Europe Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 Europe Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.3 Europe Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Market Under COVID-19

7.2 Germany Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.2.1 Germany Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Market Under COVID-19

7.3 UK Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3.1 UK Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Market Under COVID-19

7.4 France Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4.1 France Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Market Under COVID-19

7.5 Italy Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….….Continued

