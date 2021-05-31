Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Bio-Acrylic Acid industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Bio-Acrylic Acid market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Bio-Acrylic Acid market covered in Chapter 12:

Metabolix, Inc

NatureWorks LLC

Novozymes

Dairen Chemicals

GF Biochemicals

BASF

DSM

Cargill

Genomatica

Bio-Amber

Braskem

Mitsubishi Chemicals

Myriant

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Bio-Acrylic Acid market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Hydrolytic Method

Oxidation Method

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Bio-Acrylic Acid market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Building Material

Coating

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Bio-Acrylic Acid Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Bio-Acrylic Acid

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Bio-Acrylic Acid industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Bio-Acrylic Acid Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Bio-Acrylic Acid Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Bio-Acrylic Acid Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Bio-Acrylic Acid Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Bio-Acrylic Acid Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Bio-Acrylic Acid Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Bio-Acrylic Acid

3.3 Bio-Acrylic Acid Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Bio-Acrylic Acid

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Bio-Acrylic Acid

3.4 Market Distributors of Bio-Acrylic Acid

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Bio-Acrylic Acid Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

….. continued

