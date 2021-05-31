Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Automotive Biofuels Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Automotive Biofuels market covered in Chapter 4:

Glencore

Louis Dreyfus

Neste Oil Rotterdam

Cargill

ADM

Pacific Ethanol

Infinita Renovables

Ital Green Oil

Renewable Energy Group

Abengoa Bioenergy

Flint Hills Resources

Diester Industries

Biopetrol

Marathon Petroleum Corporation

Evergreen Bio Fuels

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Automotive Biofuels market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Bioethanol

Biodiesel

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Automotive Biofuels market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Light Commercial Vehicles

Passenger Cars

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Automotive Biofuels Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Bioethanol

1.5.3 Biodiesel

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Automotive Biofuels Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Light Commercial Vehicles

1.6.3 Passenger Cars

1.7 Automotive Biofuels Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Automotive Biofuels Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Automotive Biofuels Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Automotive Biofuels Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Automotive Biofuels

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Automotive Biofuels

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Automotive Biofuels Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Glencore

4.1.1 Glencore Basic Information

4.1.2 Automotive Biofuels Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Glencore Automotive Biofuels Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Glencore Business Overview

4.2 Louis Dreyfus

4.2.1 Louis Dreyfus Basic Information

4.2.2 Automotive Biofuels Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Louis Dreyfus Automotive Biofuels Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Louis Dreyfus Business Overview

4.3 Neste Oil Rotterdam

4.3.1 Neste Oil Rotterdam Basic Information

4.3.2 Automotive Biofuels Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Neste Oil Rotterdam Automotive Biofuels Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Neste Oil Rotterdam Business Overview

4.4 Cargill

4.4.1 Cargill Basic Information

4.4.2 Automotive Biofuels Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Cargill Automotive Biofuels Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Cargill Business Overview

4.5 ADM

4.5.1 ADM Basic Information

4.5.2 Automotive Biofuels Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 ADM Automotive Biofuels Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 ADM Business Overview

4.6 Pacific Ethanol

4.6.1 Pacific Ethanol Basic Information

4.6.2 Automotive Biofuels Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Pacific Ethanol Automotive Biofuels Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Pacific Ethanol Business Overview

4.7 Infinita Renovables

4.7.1 Infinita Renovables Basic Information

4.7.2 Automotive Biofuels Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Infinita Renovables Automotive Biofuels Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Infinita Renovables Business Overview

4.8 Ital Green Oil

4.8.1 Ital Green Oil Basic Information

4.8.2 Automotive Biofuels Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Ital Green Oil Automotive Biofuels Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Ital Green Oil Business Overview

4.9 Renewable Energy Group

4.9.1 Renewable Energy Group Basic Information

4.9.2 Automotive Biofuels Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Renewable Energy Group Automotive Biofuels Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Renewable Energy Group Business Overview

4.10 Abengoa Bioenergy

4.10.1 Abengoa Bioenergy Basic Information

4.10.2 Automotive Biofuels Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Abengoa Bioenergy Automotive Biofuels Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Abengoa Bioenergy Business Overview

4.11 Flint Hills Resources

4.11.1 Flint Hills Resources Basic Information

4.11.2 Automotive Biofuels Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 Flint Hills Resources Automotive Biofuels Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 Flint Hills Resources Business Overview

4.12 Diester Industries

4.12.1 Diester Industries Basic Information

4.12.2 Automotive Biofuels Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 Diester Industries Automotive Biofuels Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 Diester Industries Business Overview

4.13 Biopetrol

4.13.1 Biopetrol Basic Information

4.13.2 Automotive Biofuels Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.13.3 Biopetrol Automotive Biofuels Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.13.4 Biopetrol Business Overview

4.14 Marathon Petroleum Corporation

4.14.1 Marathon Petroleum Corporation Basic Information

4.14.2 Automotive Biofuels Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.14.3 Marathon Petroleum Corporation Automotive Biofuels Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.14.4 Marathon Petroleum Corporation Business Overview

4.15 Evergreen Bio Fuels

4.15.1 Evergreen Bio Fuels Basic Information

4.15.2 Automotive Biofuels Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.15.3 Evergreen Bio Fuels Automotive Biofuels Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.15.4 Evergreen Bio Fuels Business Overview

….….Continued

