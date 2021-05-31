Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Automobile High-Strength Steels Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Automobile High-Strength Steels market covered in Chapter 4:

Swedish Steel(SSAB)

BAOWU

Tata Steel

Pohang Iron and Steel Company

Baosteel Group

POSCO

ArcelorMittal

ThyssenKrupp

JFE Steel Corporation

Kobe Steel

Hyundai Steel

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Automobile High-Strength Steels market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Dual Phase Steels

Complex Phase Steels

Transformation Induced Plasticity Steels

Martensitic Steels

Quenching and Partitioning Steels

Twinning Induced Plasticity Steels

Press Hardening/Boron Steels

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Automobile High-Strength Steels market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

A pillar

B pillar

Reinforced sill

Roof cross-rail

Longeron assembles

Door Panel

Trunk Lid

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Automobile High-Strength Steels Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Dual Phase Steels

1.5.3 Complex Phase Steels

1.5.4 Transformation Induced Plasticity Steels

1.5.5 Martensitic Steels

1.5.6 Quenching and Partitioning Steels

1.5.7 Twinning Induced Plasticity Steels

1.5.8 Press Hardening/Boron Steels

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Automobile High-Strength Steels Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 A pillar

1.6.3 B pillar

1.6.4 Reinforced sill

1.6.5 Roof cross-rail

1.6.6 Longeron assembles

1.6.7 Door Panel

1.6.8 Trunk Lid

1.6.9 Others

1.7 Automobile High-Strength Steels Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Automobile High-Strength Steels Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Automobile High-Strength Steels Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Automobile High-Strength Steels Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Automobile High-Strength Steels

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Automobile High-Strength Steels

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Automobile High-Strength Steels Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Swedish Steel(SSAB)

4.1.1 Swedish Steel(SSAB) Basic Information

4.1.2 Automobile High-Strength Steels Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Swedish Steel(SSAB) Automobile High-Strength Steels Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Swedish Steel(SSAB) Business Overview

4.2 BAOWU

4.2.1 BAOWU Basic Information

4.2.2 Automobile High-Strength Steels Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 BAOWU Automobile High-Strength Steels Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 BAOWU Business Overview

4.3 Tata Steel

4.3.1 Tata Steel Basic Information

4.3.2 Automobile High-Strength Steels Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Tata Steel Automobile High-Strength Steels Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Tata Steel Business Overview

4.4 Pohang Iron and Steel Company

4.4.1 Pohang Iron and Steel Company Basic Information

4.4.2 Automobile High-Strength Steels Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Pohang Iron and Steel Company Automobile High-Strength Steels Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Pohang Iron and Steel Company Business Overview

4.5 Baosteel Group

4.5.1 Baosteel Group Basic Information

4.5.2 Automobile High-Strength Steels Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Baosteel Group Automobile High-Strength Steels Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Baosteel Group Business Overview

4.6 POSCO

4.6.1 POSCO Basic Information

4.6.2 Automobile High-Strength Steels Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 POSCO Automobile High-Strength Steels Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 POSCO Business Overview

4.7 ArcelorMittal

4.7.1 ArcelorMittal Basic Information

4.7.2 Automobile High-Strength Steels Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 ArcelorMittal Automobile High-Strength Steels Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 ArcelorMittal Business Overview

4.8 ThyssenKrupp

4.8.1 ThyssenKrupp Basic Information

4.8.2 Automobile High-Strength Steels Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 ThyssenKrupp Automobile High-Strength Steels Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 ThyssenKrupp Business Overview

4.9 JFE Steel Corporation

4.9.1 JFE Steel Corporation Basic Information

4.9.2 Automobile High-Strength Steels Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 JFE Steel Corporation Automobile High-Strength Steels Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 JFE Steel Corporation Business Overview

4.10 Kobe Steel

4.10.1 Kobe Steel Basic Information

4.10.2 Automobile High-Strength Steels Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Kobe Steel Automobile High-Strength Steels Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Kobe Steel Business Overview

4.11 Hyundai Steel

4.11.1 Hyundai Steel Basic Information

4.11.2 Automobile High-Strength Steels Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 Hyundai Steel Automobile High-Strength Steels Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 Hyundai Steel Business Overview

4.12 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal

4.12.1 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Basic Information

4.12.2 Automobile High-Strength Steels Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Automobile High-Strength Steels Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Business Overview

4.13 ArcelorMittal

4.13.1 ArcelorMittal Basic Information

4.13.2 Automobile High-Strength Steels Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.13.3 ArcelorMittal Automobile High-Strength Steels Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.13.4 ArcelorMittal Business Overview

5 Global Automobile High-Strength Steels Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Automobile High-Strength Steels Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Automobile High-Strength Steels Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Automobile High-Strength Steels Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Automobile High-Strength Steels Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Automobile High-Strength Steels Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Automobile High-Strength Steels Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Automobile High-Strength Steels Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Automobile High-Strength Steels Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Automobile High-Strength Steels Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Automobile High-Strength Steels Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Automobile High-Strength Steels Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Automobile High-Strength Steels Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Automobile High-Strength Steels Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Automobile High-Strength Steels Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Automobile High-Strength Steels Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Automobile High-Strength Steels Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Automobile High-Strength Steels Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Europe Automobile High-Strength Steels Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 Europe Automobile High-Strength Steels Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Automobile High-Strength Steels Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Automobile High-Strength Steels Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.3 Europe Automobile High-Strength Steels Market Under COVID-19

7.2 Germany Automobile High-Strength Steels Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.2.1 Germany Automobile High-Strength Steels Market Under COVID-19

7.3 UK Automobile High-Strength Steels Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3.1 UK Automobile High-Strength Steels Market Under COVID-19

7.4 France Automobile High-Strength Steels Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4.1 France Automobile High-Strength Steels Market Under COVID-19

7.5 Italy Automobile High-Strength Steels Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5.1 Italy Automobile High-Strength Steels Market Under COVID-19

7.6 Spain Automobile High-Strength Steels Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6.1 Spain Automobile High-Strength Steels Market Under COVID-19

7.7 Russia Automobile High-Strength Steels Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7.1 Russia Automobile High-Strength Steels Market Under COVID-19

8 Asia-Pacific Automobile High-Strength Steels Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 Asia-Pacific Automobile High-Strength Steels Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.1.1 Asia-Pacific Automobile High-Strength Steels Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Asia-Pacific Automobile High-Strength Steels Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.3 Asia-Pacific Automobile High-Strength Steels Market Under COVID-19

8.2 China Automobile High-Strength Steels Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.2.1 China Automobile High-Strength Steels Market Under COVID-19

8.3 Japan Automobile High-Strength Steels Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3.1 Japan Automobile High-Strength Steels Market Under COVID-19

8.4 South Korea Automobile High-Strength Steels Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4.1 South Korea Automobile High-Strength Steels Market Under COVID-19

8.5 Australia Automobile High-Strength Steels Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 India Automobile High-Strength Steels Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….….Continued

