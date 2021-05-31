The global Aromatic Solvents market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Aromatic Solvents market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Aromatic Solvents industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Aromatic Solvents Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Aromatic Solvents market covered in Chapter 4:

Honeywell UOP

TOTAL Group

DEZA

Neste Oil Corporation

Exxon Mobil Corporation.

Galp Energia

Ganga Rasayanie

Eastman Chemical Company

Jiangsu Hualun

Shell chemicals

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Aromatic Solvents market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Toluene

Xylene

Solvent naphtha

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Aromatic Solvents market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Insecticide

Paint

Printing Inks

Adhesive

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Aromatic Solvents Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Toluene

1.5.3 Xylene

1.5.4 Solvent naphtha

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Aromatic Solvents Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Insecticide

1.6.3 Paint

1.6.4 Printing Inks

1.6.5 Adhesive

1.7 Aromatic Solvents Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Aromatic Solvents Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Aromatic Solvents Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Aromatic Solvents Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Aromatic Solvents

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Aromatic Solvents

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Aromatic Solvents Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Honeywell UOP

4.1.1 Honeywell UOP Basic Information

4.1.2 Aromatic Solvents Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Honeywell UOP Aromatic Solvents Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Honeywell UOP Business Overview

4.2 TOTAL Group

4.2.1 TOTAL Group Basic Information

4.2.2 Aromatic Solvents Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 TOTAL Group Aromatic Solvents Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 TOTAL Group Business Overview

4.3 DEZA

4.3.1 DEZA Basic Information

4.3.2 Aromatic Solvents Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 DEZA Aromatic Solvents Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 DEZA Business Overview

4.4 Neste Oil Corporation

4.4.1 Neste Oil Corporation Basic Information

4.4.2 Aromatic Solvents Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Neste Oil Corporation Aromatic Solvents Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Neste Oil Corporation Business Overview

4.5 Exxon Mobil Corporation.

4.5.1 Exxon Mobil Corporation. Basic Information

4.5.2 Aromatic Solvents Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Exxon Mobil Corporation. Aromatic Solvents Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Exxon Mobil Corporation. Business Overview

4.6 Galp Energia

4.6.1 Galp Energia Basic Information

4.6.2 Aromatic Solvents Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Galp Energia Aromatic Solvents Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Galp Energia Business Overview

4.7 Ganga Rasayanie

4.7.1 Ganga Rasayanie Basic Information

4.7.2 Aromatic Solvents Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Ganga Rasayanie Aromatic Solvents Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Ganga Rasayanie Business Overview

4.8 Eastman Chemical Company

4.8.1 Eastman Chemical Company Basic Information

4.8.2 Aromatic Solvents Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Eastman Chemical Company Aromatic Solvents Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Eastman Chemical Company Business Overview

4.9 Jiangsu Hualun

4.9.1 Jiangsu Hualun Basic Information

4.9.2 Aromatic Solvents Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Jiangsu Hualun Aromatic Solvents Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Jiangsu Hualun Business Overview

4.10 Shell chemicals

4.10.1 Shell chemicals Basic Information

4.10.2 Aromatic Solvents Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Shell chemicals Aromatic Solvents Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Shell chemicals Business Overview

5 Global Aromatic Solvents Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Aromatic Solvents Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Aromatic Solvents Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Aromatic Solvents Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Aromatic Solvents Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Aromatic Solvents Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Aromatic Solvents Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Aromatic Solvents Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Aromatic Solvents Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Aromatic Solvents Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Aromatic Solvents Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Aromatic Solvents Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Aromatic Solvents Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Aromatic Solvents Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Aromatic Solvents Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Aromatic Solvents Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Aromatic Solvents Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Aromatic Solvents Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Europe Aromatic Solvents Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 Europe Aromatic Solvents Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Aromatic Solvents Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Aromatic Solvents Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.3 Europe Aromatic Solvents Market Under COVID-19

7.2 Germany Aromatic Solvents Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.2.1 Germany Aromatic Solvents Market Under COVID-19

7.3 UK Aromatic Solvents Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3.1 UK Aromatic Solvents Market Under COVID-19

7.4 France Aromatic Solvents Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4.1 France Aromatic Solvents Market Under COVID-19

7.5 Italy Aromatic Solvents Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5.1 Italy Aromatic Solvents Market Under COVID-19

7.6 Spain Aromatic Solvents Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6.1 Spain Aromatic Solvents Market Under COVID-19

7.7 Russia Aromatic Solvents Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7.1 Russia Aromatic Solvents Market Under COVID-19

8 Asia-Pacific Aromatic Solvents Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 Asia-Pacific Aromatic Solvents Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.1.1 Asia-Pacific Aromatic Solvents Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Asia-Pacific Aromatic Solvents Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.3 Asia-Pacific Aromatic Solvents Market Under COVID-19

8.2 China Aromatic Solvents Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.2.1 China Aromatic Solvents Market Under COVID-19

8.3 Japan Aromatic Solvents Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3.1 Japan Aromatic Solvents Market Under COVID-19

8.4 South Korea Aromatic Solvents Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4.1 South Korea Aromatic Solvents Market Under COVID-19

8.5 Australia Aromatic Solvents Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 India Aromatic Solvents Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6.1 India Aromatic Solvents Market Under COVID-19

8.7 Southeast Asia Aromatic Solvents Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7.1 Southeast Asia Aromatic Solvents Market Under COVID-19

9 Middle East and Africa Aromatic Solvents Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 Middle East and Africa Aromatic Solvents Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Aromatic Solvents Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Aromatic Solvents Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.3 Middle East and Africa Aromatic Solvents Market Under COVID-19

9.2 Saudi Arabia Aromatic Solvents Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 UAE Aromatic Solvents Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Aromatic Solvents Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 Nigeria Aromatic Solvents Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 South Africa Aromatic Solvents Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 South America Aromatic Solvents Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 South America Aromatic Solvents Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.1.1 South America Aromatic Solvents Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.2 South America Aromatic Solvents Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.3 South America Aromatic Solvents Market Under COVID-19

10.2 Brazil Aromatic Solvents Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.2.1 Brazil Aromatic Solvents Market Under COVID-19

10.3 Argentina Aromatic Solvents Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 Columbia Aromatic Solvents Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Chile Aromatic Solvents Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 Global Aromatic Solvents Market Segment by Types

11.1 Global Aromatic Solvents Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.1.1 Global Aromatic Solvents Sales and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.1.2 Global Aromatic Solvents Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.2 Toluene Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.3 Xylene Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.4 Solvent naphtha Sales and Price (2015-2020)

12 Global Aromatic Solvents Market Segment by Applications

12.1 Global Aromatic Solvents Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.1.1 Global Aromatic Solvents Sales and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.1.2 Global Aromatic Solvents Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.2 Insecticide Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.3 Paint Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.4 Printing Inks Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.5 Adhesive Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

13 Aromatic Solvents Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)

13.1 Global Aromatic Solvents Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2020-2026)

13.2 Aromatic Solvents Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)

13.2.1 North America Aromatic Solvents Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.2 Europe Aromatic Solvents Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.3 Asia-Pacific Aromatic Solvents Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.4 Middle East and Africa Aromatic Solvents Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.5 South America Aromatic Solvents Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.3 Aromatic Solvents Market Forecast by Types (2020-2026)

13.4 Aromatic Solvents Market Forecast by Applications (2020-2026)

13.5 Aromatic Solvents Market Forecast Under COVID-19

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Research Data Source

List of Tables and Figures

Table Global Aromatic Solvents Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2020-2026)

Figure Global Aromatic Solvents Market Share by Type in 2019 & 2026

Figure Toluene Features

Figure Xylene Features

Figure Solvent naphtha Features

Table Global Aromatic Solvents Market Size Growth by Application (2020-2026)

Figure Global Aromatic Solvents Market Share by Application in 2019 & 2026

Figure Insecticide Description

Figure Paint Description

Figure Printing Inks Description

Figure Adhesive Description

Figure Global COVID-19 Status Overview

Table Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Aromatic Solvents Industry Development

Table SWOT Analysis

Figure Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Figure Global Aromatic Solvents Market Size and Growth Rate 2015-2026

….continued

