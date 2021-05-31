Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Allyl Chloride Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Allyl Chloride market covered in Chapter 4:

Alfa Aesar

Kashima Chemical

Baling Petrochemical

Daiso

Shandong Wochi Chemicals

Shandong Huatai Paper Industry Shareholding

Sumitomo

Claudius Chemicals

Leo Chemo Plast

Jinan Boss Chemical Industry

Boc Sciences

Momentive

Shandong Jinling Group

Dow

Shijiazhuang Kunli Chemical

Rizhao Lanxing

Qilu Petrochemical

Solvay

Ab Enterprise

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Allyl Chloride market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Purity 99%

Purity 98%

Other

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Allyl Chloride market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Pharmaceuticals

Pesticides

Plastics

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Allyl Chloride Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Purity 99%

1.5.3 Purity 98%

1.5.4 Other

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Allyl Chloride Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Pharmaceuticals

1.6.3 Pesticides

1.6.4 Plastics

1.7 Allyl Chloride Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Allyl Chloride Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Allyl Chloride Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Allyl Chloride Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Allyl Chloride

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Allyl Chloride

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Allyl Chloride Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Alfa Aesar

4.1.1 Alfa Aesar Basic Information

4.1.2 Allyl Chloride Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Alfa Aesar Allyl Chloride Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Alfa Aesar Business Overview

4.2 Kashima Chemical

4.2.1 Kashima Chemical Basic Information

4.2.2 Allyl Chloride Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Kashima Chemical Allyl Chloride Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Kashima Chemical Business Overview

4.3 Baling Petrochemical

4.3.1 Baling Petrochemical Basic Information

4.3.2 Allyl Chloride Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Baling Petrochemical Allyl Chloride Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Baling Petrochemical Business Overview

4.4 Daiso

4.4.1 Daiso Basic Information

4.4.2 Allyl Chloride Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Daiso Allyl Chloride Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Daiso Business Overview

4.5 Shandong Wochi Chemicals

4.5.1 Shandong Wochi Chemicals Basic Information

4.5.2 Allyl Chloride Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Shandong Wochi Chemicals Allyl Chloride Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Shandong Wochi Chemicals Business Overview

4.6 Shandong Huatai Paper Industry Shareholding

4.6.1 Shandong Huatai Paper Industry Shareholding Basic Information

4.6.2 Allyl Chloride Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Shandong Huatai Paper Industry Shareholding Allyl Chloride Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Shandong Huatai Paper Industry Shareholding Business Overview

4.7 Sumitomo

4.7.1 Sumitomo Basic Information

4.7.2 Allyl Chloride Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Sumitomo Allyl Chloride Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Sumitomo Business Overview

4.8 Claudius Chemicals

4.8.1 Claudius Chemicals Basic Information

4.8.2 Allyl Chloride Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Claudius Chemicals Allyl Chloride Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Claudius Chemicals Business Overview

4.9 Leo Chemo Plast

4.9.1 Leo Chemo Plast Basic Information

4.9.2 Allyl Chloride Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Leo Chemo Plast Allyl Chloride Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Leo Chemo Plast Business Overview

4.10 Jinan Boss Chemical Industry

4.10.1 Jinan Boss Chemical Industry Basic Information

4.10.2 Allyl Chloride Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Jinan Boss Chemical Industry Allyl Chloride Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Jinan Boss Chemical Industry Business Overview

4.11 Boc Sciences

4.11.1 Boc Sciences Basic Information

4.11.2 Allyl Chloride Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 Boc Sciences Allyl Chloride Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 Boc Sciences Business Overview

4.12 Momentive

4.12.1 Momentive Basic Information

4.12.2 Allyl Chloride Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 Momentive Allyl Chloride Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 Momentive Business Overview

4.13 Shandong Jinling Group

4.13.1 Shandong Jinling Group Basic Information

4.13.2 Allyl Chloride Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.13.3 Shandong Jinling Group Allyl Chloride Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.13.4 Shandong Jinling Group Business Overview

4.14 Dow

4.14.1 Dow Basic Information

4.14.2 Allyl Chloride Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.14.3 Dow Allyl Chloride Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.14.4 Dow Business Overview

4.15 Shijiazhuang Kunli Chemical

4.15.1 Shijiazhuang Kunli Chemical Basic Information

4.15.2 Allyl Chloride Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.15.3 Shijiazhuang Kunli Chemical Allyl Chloride Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.15.4 Shijiazhuang Kunli Chemical Business Overview

4.16 Rizhao Lanxing

4.16.1 Rizhao Lanxing Basic Information

4.16.2 Allyl Chloride Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.16.3 Rizhao Lanxing Allyl Chloride Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.16.4 Rizhao Lanxing Business Overview

4.17 Qilu Petrochemical

4.17.1 Qilu Petrochemical Basic Information

4.17.2 Allyl Chloride Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.17.3 Qilu Petrochemical Allyl Chloride Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.17.4 Qilu Petrochemical Business Overview

4.18 Solvay

4.18.1 Solvay Basic Information

4.18.2 Allyl Chloride Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.18.3 Solvay Allyl Chloride Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.18.4 Solvay Business Overview

4.19 Ab Enterprise

4.19.1 Ab Enterprise Basic Information

4.19.2 Allyl Chloride Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.19.3 Ab Enterprise Allyl Chloride Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.19.4 Ab Enterprise Business Overview

5 Global Allyl Chloride Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Allyl Chloride Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Allyl Chloride Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Allyl Chloride Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Allyl Chloride Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Allyl Chloride Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Allyl Chloride Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Allyl Chloride Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Allyl Chloride Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Allyl Chloride Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Allyl Chloride Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Allyl Chloride Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Allyl Chloride Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Allyl Chloride Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Allyl Chloride Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Allyl Chloride Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Allyl Chloride Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Allyl Chloride Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Europe Allyl Chloride Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 Europe Allyl Chloride Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Allyl Chloride Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Allyl Chloride Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.3 Europe Allyl Chloride Market Under COVID-19

7.2 Germany Allyl Chloride Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.2.1 Germany Allyl Chloride Market Under COVID-19

7.3 UK Allyl Chloride Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3.1 UK Allyl Chloride Market Under COVID-19

7.4 France Allyl Chloride Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….….Continued

