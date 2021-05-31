. The global Agricultural Biological market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Agricultural Biological market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Agricultural Biological industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.
Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Agricultural Biological Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.
In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.
In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.
In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.
In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.
A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.
Key players in the global Agricultural Biological market covered in Chapter 4:
KOPPERT B.V.
BAYER CROPSCIENCE AG
BASF SE
NOVOZYME A/S
MARRONE BIO INNOVATION INC.
SYNGENTA
THE DOW CHEMICAL COMPANY
ISAGRO SPA
ARYSTA LIFESCIENCE LIMITED
CERTIS USA LLC
T. STANES & COMPANY LIMITED
In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Agricultural Biological market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:
BIOPESTICIDES
BIOSTIMULANTS
BIOFERTILIZERS
In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Agricultural Biological market from 2015 to 2026 covers:
CEREALS & GRAINS
OILSEEDS & PULSES
FRUITS & VEGETABLES
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:
North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2026
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic
1.5 Market Analysis by Type
1.5.1 Global Agricultural Biological Market Share by Type (2020-2026)
1.5.2 BIOPESTICIDES
1.5.3 BIOSTIMULANTS
1.5.4 BIOFERTILIZERS
1.6 Market by Application
1.6.1 Global Agricultural Biological Market Share by Application (2020-2026)
1.6.2 CEREALS & GRAINS
1.6.3 OILSEEDS & PULSES
1.6.4 FRUITS & VEGETABLES
1.7 Agricultural Biological Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak
1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview
1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Agricultural Biological Industry Development
2. Global Market Growth Trends
2.1 Industry Trends
2.1.1 SWOT Analysis
2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis
2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions
2.3.1 Industry News
2.3.2 Industry Policies
2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19
3 Value Chain of Agricultural Biological Market
3.1 Value Chain Status
3.2 Agricultural Biological Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.2.1 Production Process Analysis
3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Agricultural Biological
3.2.3 Labor Cost of Agricultural Biological
3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Agricultural Biological Under COVID-19
3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis
3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19
4 Players Profiles
4.1 KOPPERT B.V.
4.1.1 KOPPERT B.V. Basic Information
4.1.2 Agricultural Biological Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.1.3 KOPPERT B.V. Agricultural Biological Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.1.4 KOPPERT B.V. Business Overview
4.2 BAYER CROPSCIENCE AG
4.2.1 BAYER CROPSCIENCE AG Basic Information
4.2.2 Agricultural Biological Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.2.3 BAYER CROPSCIENCE AG Agricultural Biological Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.2.4 BAYER CROPSCIENCE AG Business Overview
4.3 BASF SE
4.3.1 BASF SE Basic Information
4.3.2 Agricultural Biological Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.3.3 BASF SE Agricultural Biological Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.3.4 BASF SE Business Overview
4.4 NOVOZYME A/S
4.4.1 NOVOZYME A/S Basic Information
4.4.2 Agricultural Biological Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.4.3 NOVOZYME A/S Agricultural Biological Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.4.4 NOVOZYME A/S Business Overview
4.5 MARRONE BIO INNOVATION INC.
4.5.1 MARRONE BIO INNOVATION INC. Basic Information
4.5.2 Agricultural Biological Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.5.3 MARRONE BIO INNOVATION INC. Agricultural Biological Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.5.4 MARRONE BIO INNOVATION INC. Business Overview
…continued
