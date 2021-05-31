Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Advanced Glass Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Advanced Glass market covered in Chapter 4:

Corning Inc.

Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd

Saint-Gobain Glass

PPG Industries, Inc.

Guardian Industries

Asahi Glass Co., Ltd.

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Advanced Glass market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Laminated Glass

Coated Glass

Toughened Glass

Other

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Advanced Glass market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Safety & Security

Solar Control

Optics & Lighting

High Performance

Other

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Advanced Glass Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Laminated Glass

1.5.3 Coated Glass

1.5.4 Toughened Glass

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Advanced Glass Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Safety & Security

1.6.3 Solar Control

1.6.4 Optics & Lighting

1.6.5 High Performance

1.6.6 Other

1.7 Advanced Glass Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Advanced Glass Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Advanced Glass Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Advanced Glass Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Advanced Glass

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Advanced Glass

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Advanced Glass Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Corning Inc.

4.1.1 Corning Inc. Basic Information

4.1.2 Advanced Glass Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Corning Inc. Advanced Glass Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Corning Inc. Business Overview

4.2 Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd

4.2.1 Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd Basic Information

4.2.2 Advanced Glass Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd Advanced Glass Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd Business Overview

4.3 Saint-Gobain Glass

4.3.1 Saint-Gobain Glass Basic Information

4.3.2 Advanced Glass Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Saint-Gobain Glass Advanced Glass Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Saint-Gobain Glass Business Overview

4.4 PPG Industries, Inc.

4.4.1 PPG Industries, Inc. Basic Information

4.4.2 Advanced Glass Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 PPG Industries, Inc. Advanced Glass Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 PPG Industries, Inc. Business Overview

4.5 Guardian Industries

4.5.1 Guardian Industries Basic Information

4.5.2 Advanced Glass Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Guardian Industries Advanced Glass Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Guardian Industries Business Overview

4.6 Asahi Glass Co., Ltd.

4.6.1 Asahi Glass Co., Ltd. Basic Information

4.6.2 Advanced Glass Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Asahi Glass Co., Ltd. Advanced Glass Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Asahi Glass Co., Ltd. Business Overview

5 Global Advanced Glass Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Advanced Glass Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Advanced Glass Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Advanced Glass Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Advanced Glass Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Advanced Glass Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Advanced Glass Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Advanced Glass Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Advanced Glass Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Advanced Glass Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Advanced Glass Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Advanced Glass Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Advanced Glass Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Advanced Glass Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Advanced Glass Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Advanced Glass Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Advanced Glass Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Advanced Glass Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Europe Advanced Glass Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 Europe Advanced Glass Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Advanced Glass Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Advanced Glass Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.3 Europe Advanced Glass Market Under COVID-19

7.2 Germany Advanced Glass Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.2.1 Germany Advanced Glass Market Under COVID-19

7.3 UK Advanced Glass Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3.1 UK Advanced Glass Market Under COVID-19

7.4 France Advanced Glass Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4.1 France Advanced Glass Market Under COVID-19

7.5 Italy Advanced Glass Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5.1 Italy Advanced Glass Market Under COVID-19

7.6 Spain Advanced Glass Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6.1 Spain Advanced Glass Market Under COVID-19

7.7 Russia Advanced Glass Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7.1 Russia Advanced Glass Market Under COVID-19

8 Asia-Pacific Advanced Glass Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 Asia-Pacific Advanced Glass Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.1.1 Asia-Pacific Advanced Glass Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Asia-Pacific Advanced Glass Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.3 Asia-Pacific Advanced Glass Market Under COVID-19

8.2 China Advanced Glass Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.2.1 China Advanced Glass Market Under COVID-19

8.3 Japan Advanced Glass Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3.1 Japan Advanced Glass Market Under COVID-19

8.4 South Korea Advanced Glass Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4.1 South Korea Advanced Glass Market Under COVID-19

8.5 Australia Advanced Glass Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 India Advanced Glass Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6.1 India Advanced Glass Market Under COVID-19

8.7 Southeast Asia Advanced Glass Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7.1 Southeast Asia Advanced Glass Market Under COVID-19

..…continued.

