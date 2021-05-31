The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Thermal Paper Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global thermal paper market, assessing the market based on its segments like technology, application, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 3.8 Billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 8%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 6 Billion

Increasing demand for POS thermal receipts, rapid expansion of the food and beverage business, and expanding packaging and printing industries are expected to propel the global thermal paper market forward.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Thermal paper is a form of paper that, when exposed to heat, changes colour without the use of traditional ink. This effect is achieved by coating the paper in heat-sensitive dyes and developers during the manufacturing process.

Based on technology, the thermal paper market is divided into:

Direct Thermal

Thermal Transfer

Others

The thermal paper market can be broadly categorised based on its applications into:

POS

Tags and Label

Lottery and Gaming

Others

The global regions for the thermal paper market include:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The emergence of digitalisation has fueled the demand for POS systems in emerging regions such as India, and subsequently increased the demand for thermal paper in the industry. Furthermore, the growing importance of product labelling has had a positive impact on the thermal paper industry. The thermal paper also offers outstanding colour reproduction at high speeds and a long-lasting, fade-resistant finish. This feature allows printed bar codes to be used for POS food labelling and other applications, which has increased demand for the thermal paper during manufacturing and shipping around the world.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Ricoh Company, Ltd., Oji Holdings Corporation, Appvion Incorporated, Koehler Paper, Mitsubishi Paper Mills (MPM) Limited, Hansol Paper Co. Ltd, Siam Paper and Others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Note 2: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

