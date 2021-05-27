The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘North America Laundry Detergents Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the North America laundry detergents market, assessing the market based on its segments like types, forms, applications, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Note 1: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2016-2026), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on the request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/north-america-laundry-detergents-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 4.6% (Global Laundry Detergents Market)

4.6% (Global Laundry Detergents Market) Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 13.43 billion (Global Laundry Detergents Market)

The laundry detergents market in North America is being driven by the thriving dry-cleaning and laundry industry. The hard stains reduce the quality of clothes and their removal demands strong detergents, which have the power to deep clean clothes and enhance the quality and softness of the fabric, thus, driving the product demand. Over the forecast period, the rising demand for detergents in major application sectors, particularly household, is expected to significantly contribute to the market growth. The market will be further aided by the presence of healthy distribution channel, particularly in countries like the United States. The growth of the e-commerce platforms is likely to propel the market growth owing to the ease of delivery and attractive offers on high quality detergents.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Laundry detergent is a type of cleaning agent that is manufactured in powdered or liquid form, and is used for removing the impurities, dirt, or stains from the fabrics. It is a product which can clean bulk laundries effectively and efficiently.

Explore the full report with the table of [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/north-america-laundry-detergents-market

On the basis of type, the laundry detergents industry can be bifurcated into:

Enzymatic

Non-enzymatic

Among these, the enzymatic segment dominates the industry.

By form, the market can be segmented into:

Powder

Liquid

Others

Liquid detergents represent the leading form in the laundry detergents market in North America.

Latest Global News on North America Laundry Detergents [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/pressrelease/north-america-laundry-detergents-market

The applications of the product include:

Household

Industrial and Institutional

Among these, the household sector accounts for a major share in the industry.

The regional markets for the product include:

United States of America

Canada

Read Our Blog Post: https://expertmarketresearch-emr.blogspot.com/

Market Trends

The rising demand for environment-friendly detergents, which are manufactured using safe-ingredients and mindful packaging, is likely to be the key trend in the laundry detergents market in North America. This is likely to propel the market growth in the forecast period. The market will further be accelerated by the growing preference for zero-waste laundry detergents, which are likely to witness a strong demand in various application sectors. Apart from innovations in the product, the rising living standards and strong economic growth in regions like the United States of America and others will further aid the market in the coming years.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are The Procter & Gamble Company, Henkel AG & Company, KGaA, Church & Dwight Co., Inc, S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc., Seventh Generation, Inc., Alticor Inc., The Clorox Company, and USA Detergents Manufacturing Inc., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Read More Reports:

Global Olestra Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/olestra-market

Global Anaemia Drugs Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/anaemia-drugs-market

Global Adhesive Tapes Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/adhesive-tapes-market

Global Methyl Paraben Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/methyl-paraben-market

Global IoT in Healthcare Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/iot-in-healthcare-market

Global Blood Glucose Meters Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/blood-glucose-meters-market

Global Traction Control System Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/traction-control-system-market

Global Injection Moulding Machine Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/injection-moulding-machine-market

Global Non-Magnetic Metals and Alloys Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/non-magnetic-metals-and-alloys-market

Global Traveller’s Diarrhoea Treatment Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/travellers-diarrhoea-treatment-market

Note 2: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, https://www.procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Informes de Expertos (https://www.informesdeexpertos.com), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: Expert Market Research

Contact Person: Steven Luke, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

*We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.