The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Ginger Processing Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global ginger processing market, assessing the market based on its segments like form, end use, distribution channel, and major regions like Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2021-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 2.5 Billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026 ): 6.4%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 4 Billion

The growth of global ginger processing market is primarily driven by the demand from food and pharmaceutical industries. The increasing utilisation of ginger in herbal products for relieving aches, muscle pain, cramps, fever, cold, and cough is expected to propel the ginger processing market. Moreover, the growing demand from food and beverage industry for ginger juice and powder owing to the increasing health awareness of consumers is projected to aid the growth. The application of ginger oil in cosmetic industry owing to its anti-inflammatory and anti-oxidative properties is likely to provide opportunities for market players. Additionally, the growing prevalence of health conditions such as mental stress, and anxiety has resulted in increased demand of ginger oil from aromatherapy and ayurvedic care.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Ginger is a rhizome from a perennial plant belonging to Zingiberaceae family. It is an aromatic, peppery, and pungent spice traditionally used in South East Asian cooking. It is known for its various health benefits such as relief from abdominal pain, nausea, menstrual disorders of the respiratory system, and inflammation. It is processed majorly into powder or oil to prolong its shelf life.

Based on form, the ginger processing industry is divided into

Ginger powder

Ginger oil

Based on end use, the ginger processing industry is segmented into:

Food Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Cosmetic Industry

Others

The ginger processing industry based on distribution channel, is segmented into:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Food Stores

Online

Others

The regional markets for ginger processing include:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

Regionally, Asia Pacific is the largest shareholder in global ginger processing market. This can be attributed to India’s largest share in ginger cultivation and the utilization of ginger and ginger products in South East Asian culinary practices and traditional medicinal systems add to the growth. Additionally, presence of key players in the region is expected to propel the market’s growth. Meanwhile, North America and Europe are expected to show significant growth in the forecast period, due to increasing usage of herbal products owing to the increasing awareness for the health benefits for ginger products.

Explore the full report with the table of [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/ginger-processing-market

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are NOW Health Group, Inc., doTERRA International, LLC, Organic India, Indian Organic Farmers Producer Co. Ltd., The Sydney Essential Oil Co., Vinayak Ingredients India Pvt. Ltd., Mountain Rose Herbs, Frontier Co-op, Everest, and a few others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

