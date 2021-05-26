Are you looking to kick-start your career in the field of IT? If so, then you must get the CompTIA A+ certification. It equips you with the core technical skills making you a real problem-solver in IT. Since CompTIA credentials are recognized by most IT companies earning the A+ badge is a great way to begin your career in the IT field and grow in your professional life quickly.

From this article you’ll know how to obtain this certification and know the perks of getting it.

Perks of getting the A+ certification

The certification serves as a strong basis to get an entry-level job in the IT sector. Just by clearing the two exams and a little experience of 9-12 months in the lab or field, you are almost guaranteed a job in the following roles:

Help desk professional

Field technician and technical support specialist

Desktop support specialist and analyst

Assistant network engineer

Data support specialist

And basically all the other IT operational and technical support roles.

Depending on the nature of the job and the size of the company, the average estimated salary after getting your A+ certifications is between $40,000-$99,000, according to PayScale website. And why stop there, you can always polish your skills further and learn new ones by getting other CompTIA credentials and land an even higher paying job.

CompTIA A+ exams: A brief roadmap

Okay, now let’s talk about the basics of this certification and how you can get on easily.

The A+ certification is based on two exams Core 1 (220-1001) and Core 2 (220-1002), each exam focusing on a specific set of skills that will help you in your professional career.

Here’s a complete detail about each of the exam:

Core 1(220-1001) exam:

Core 1 exam focuses on teaching the basic skills that an IT technician or a support specialist must have. This exam involves 90 questions of various types that include drag and drops, multiple choice, and performance-based questions to be solved in 90 minutes. In order to pass this exam, a candidate must score 675.

These skills include:

Installing and configuring PCs

Installing, configuring and troubleshooting internal system components, displays, multimedia devices, etc.

Dealing with network connections

Running and maintaining client virtualization

In a nutshell, this exam focuses on the hardware side of the Personal computers.

Core 2 (220-1002)

Core 2 exam focuses on the software side of the Personal computers and a candidate is required to score at least 700 points in order to pass this exam.

The skills tested in this exam includes the following.

Installing and configuring different operating systems

Supporting, maintaining and troubleshooting the operating system

Dealing with physical security and its issues

Troubleshooting mobile operating systems including both Android and iOS

In a nutshell

Instead of focusing on just one skill, the CompTIA A+ certifications focus on a wide variety of IT skills and hence making them better prepared to take on different entry level IT jobs.

The best part is, the course content and all the preparation materials required to ace these exams is easily available on the internet and on the vendor's website as well. So, what are you waiting for?

Enroll in the CompTIA A+ certification now and start your career in the best way possible.