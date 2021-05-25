The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Polyglycitol Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global polyglycitol market, assessing the market based on its segments like form, application, and major regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Note 1: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2016-2026), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on the request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/polyglycitol-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020 ): USD 16.5 Billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 4.5%

The market for polyglycitol has seen substantial growth due to factors such as increasing demand for the sugar-free products worldwide. Also, increased knowledge across different industries offers an enormous market opportunity for key players in the polyglycitol market. Sugar substitutes such as polyglycitol are in high demand as people become more conscious of living a healthier lifestyle and maintaining a fit body. The growth of health consciousness among younger consumers has been helped by widespread awareness through social media. The polyglycitol industry has also benefited from this. Sugar taxes in some areas, as well as increasing government policies discouraging excessive sugar consumption, are expected to drive demand growth in the coming years. The growing popularity of keto diets is also expected to propel the market forward, as polyglycitol is commonly accepted as a keto-sweetener. Sugar avoidance among consumers is expected to continue to drive market growth in the coming years.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Polyglycitol is a sugar-free sweetener, bulking agent, and stabiliser that is widely used. On a dry basis, it is made from maltose syrups with a 50 percent maltitol and about 20% sorbitol composition. A gramme of polyglycitol is calculated to contain around three kilocalories. Polyglycitol is safe to use as an additive, according to the World Health Organization.

Based on the form, the industry is divided into:

Lumps

Powder

Syrup

Based on the application, the industry is divided into:

Bulking Agents

Stabilisers

Humectants

Sweeteners

Texturisers

The regional markets for polyglycitol include:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

Geographically, North America is rapidly becoming one of the most important regional markets for polyglycitol. The high population base of people suffering from obesity in the United States can be attributed to the regional market’s rise. The demand in North America is growing due to a growing awareness of health and wellness among the young generation, as well as an increase in fitness training services. Due to its large population and growing economic growth, Asia Pacific is expected to be one of the largest markets for polyglycitol, especially in emerging economies such as China and India. The increasing use of social media in the area has increased health awareness among the population, boosting market growth even further.

Explore the full report with the table of [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/polyglycitol-market

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Ingredion Incorporated., Samyang Corporation, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Read More Reports:

Oryzanol Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/oryzanol-market

Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/tunable-diode-laser-analyzer-tdla-market

Modacrylic Fibre Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/modacrylic-fibre-market

Oxo-Octyl Acetate Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/oxo-octyl-acetate-market

Europe Cumene Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/europe-cumene-market

Europe Phenol Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/europe-phenol-market

Morocco Couscous Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/morocco-couscous-market

Asia Pacific Food Emulsifiers Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/asia-pacific-food-emulsifiers-market

Bright Steel Wire Rope Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/bright-steel-wire-rope-market

Solar Panel Cleaning Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/solar-panel-cleaning-market

Note 2: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, https://www.procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Informes de Expertos (https://www.informesdeexpertos.com), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: Expert Market Research

Contact Person: Ian Bell, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

*We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.