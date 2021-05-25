The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Maltodextrin Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global maltodextrin market, assessing the market based on its segments like origins, forms, end uses, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): 4.2 MMT

4.2 MMT Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 4.8%

The global maltodextrin market is being driven by the thriving food and beverage industry. The product is used as a thickener in puddings, gelatins, sauces, and salad dressing, among others to increase the volume of processed foods. The product contains a sizeable share of carbohydrates and is approved as a safe food additive. Therefore, these factors propel the demand for the product in the food and beverage industry. Over the forecast period, the increasing use of maltodextrin as a weight gainer in the bodybuilding supplement industry is likely to provide an impetus to the market. The sweet taste of the product and its ability to serve as a good source of quick calories is expected to further drive its demand in products like sports drinks and snacks for athletes. Meanwhile, the excellent absorption and skin-softening properties make it a vital component towards the manufacture of cosmetics. Therefore, the growing health and personal care industry is projected to further increase the demand for the product in the forecast period.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Maltodextrin is a polysaccharide that is used as a food additive. It is derived from starch through partial hydrolysis and is generally used as a thickener in the food and beverage sector to add volume to the processed food item. In appearance, it is a white powder and serves as a fast-digesting carbohydrate.

The major applications of maltodextrin are:

Food and Beverages

and Beverages Pharmaceutical

Health and Personal Care

Agriculture

Others

On the basis of regional markets, the industry is divided into:

1 North America

1.1 United States of America

1.2 Canada

2 Europe

2.1 Germany

2.2 United Kingdom

2.3 France

2.4 Italy

2.5 Others

3 Asia Pacific

3.1 China

3.2 Japan

3.3 India

3.4 ASEAN

3.5 Others

4 Latin America

4.1 Brazil

4.2 Argentina

4.3 Mexico

4.4 Others

5 Middle East & Africa

5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.3 Nigeria

5.4 South Africa

5.5 Others

Market Trends

The global maltodextrin market is expected to be driven by the rising research and development activities pertaining to the product in the pharmaceutical industry. The recent development has shown that digestive- resistant maltodextrin, known as Fibersol-2, showed an antitumour activity. Therefore, the product has the potential to prevent colorectal cancer during the fermentation in intestines, which is expected to create new growth opportunities for the market expansion in the forecast period. Further, the increasing demand for bodybuilding and mass gainer supplements among the consumers and the growing utilisation of maltodextrin in sports drinks are expected to significantly contribute to the market growth in the coming years.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Cargill Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Shandong Xiwang Group Co., Ltd., Ingredion Incorporated, Roquette Frères SA, Tereos Starch & Sweeteners, Tate & Lyle PLC, AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG, Avebe U.A., and Matsutani Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

