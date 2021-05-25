The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Biosensors Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global biosensors market, assessing the market based on its segments like technologies, applications, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Note 1: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2016-2026), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on the request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/biosensors-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 20 billion

USD 20 billion Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 8.2%

The biosensors market is being driven by the thriving medical and agriculture sectors. In agricultural applications, the rising demand for biosensors can be attributed to the increasing focus on the detection of pesticides, heavy metals, and herbicides in the ground and soil water. The increased risk of soil diseases is a growing concern for farmers. Therefore, biosensors are becoming necessary in the agriculture sector. Meanwhile, the rising application of the product in medical sector for the detection of cholesterol, infectious diseases, and blood glucose, among others is likely to provide an impetus to the market. The rising investments from IT companies like IBM and TCS towards enhancing the biosensor technology is expected to aid the market growth in the forecast period. In post-COVID days, as the various sectors recover from the negative impacts of the pandemic, the product is likely to witness a rise in demand, buttressed by the efforts of government.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

A biosensor is an analytical device which is used to detect the presence of chemicals. The device uses living organism or biological molecules, especially enzymes or antibodies for an efficient detection. The device combines a biological component with a physiochemical detector and is mainly used in the agricultural and medical field.

Explore the full report with the table of [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/biosensors-market

The biosensors market, on the basis of technology, can be segmented into:

Thermal

Electrochemical

Piezoelectric

Optical

Others

On the basis of application, the market can be categorised into:

Medical

Food Toxicity

Bioreactor

Agriculture

Environment

Others

Among these, the medical segment is further sub-divided into cholesterol, infectious disease, drug discovery, pregnancy testing, blood gas analyser, and blood glucose.

Latest Global News on Biosensors Market @ https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/pressrelease/biosensors-market

On the basis of regional markets, the industry is divided into:

1 North America

1.1 United States of America

1.2 Canada

2 Europe

2.1 Germany

2.2 United Kingdom

2.3 France

2.4 Italy

2.5 Others

3 Asia Pacific

3.1 China

3.2 Japan

3.3 India

3.4 ASEAN

3.5 Others

4 Latin America

4.1 Brazil

4.2 Argentina

4.3 Mexico

4.4 Others

5 Middle East & Africa

5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.3 Nigeria

5.4 South Africa

5.5 Others

Among these, North America represents the largest biosensors market.

Market Trends

The rising prevalence of diabetes across the continents is likely to aid the market as the product can easily assess the health status along with blood glucose levels. Further, the growing incidences of infectious diseases is expected to further enhance the product demand. The increasing efforts by the governments of various nations to develop genomics and proteomics is likely to be another key trend bolstering the market growth in the forecast period. The rapid technological advancements and increasing investments by the key players to develop innovative solutions with latest features are anticipated to significantly contribute to the market growth.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Bayer AG, Biosensor International Ltd, Pinnacle Technologies Inc., and DuPont Biosensor Materials, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Read More Reports:

Global Smart Ticketing Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/smart-ticketing-market

Global Conductive Inks Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/conductive-inks-market

Global Virtual Reality Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/virtual-reality-market

Global Stem Cell Banking Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/stem-cell-banking-market

Global Cocoa Products Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/cocoa-products-market-report

Global Cellulite Treatment Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/cellulite-treatment-market

China Online Food Delivery Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/china-online-food-delivery-market

Global Neurothrombectomy Devices Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/neurothrombectomy-devices-market

Global Cellulose Esters and Ethers Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/cellulose-esters-and-ethers-market

Global Ceramic Matrix Composites Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/ceramic-matrix-composites-market-report

Note 2: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, https://www.procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Informes de Expertos (https://www.informesdeexpertos.com), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: Expert Market Research

Contact Person: Steven Luke, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

*We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.