The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Trade Finance Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global trade finance market, assessing the market based on its types, service providers, end users, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Note 1: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2016-2026), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on the request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/trade-finance-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 4.3%

The trade finance industry’s main benefit, which is driving the global demand for the commodity, is the availability of simple procedures for short-term financing. Buyers, retailers, producers, importers, and exporters all use commercial financing solutions to make financing easier. Trade finance deals with how trade can be conducted using currency, credit, investments, and other properties. It helps manage the capital required for international trade to flow. Further, both buyers and sellers can choose to utilise trade finance as a form of risk mitigation. The increasing globalisation and the growing focus of various companies to expand their business have been significantly contributing to the growth of the market.

Trade Finance: Industry Definition and Segments

Trade financing, which refers to the financing of goods in a transaction, deals with domestic and international trade financing activities. The major role of trade finance is to serve as a third-party and eliminate the payment risk and the supply risk, while offering accelerated receivables to the exporter and extended credit to the importer. It includes activities such as insurance, loan issuance, and lending.

Explore the full report with the table of [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/trade-finance-market

By type, the market can be categorised as:

Supply Chain Finance

Structured Trade Finance

Traditional Trade Finance

Based on service provider, the market can be divided into:

Banks

Trade Finance Houses

Houses Others

On the basis of end user, the market can be segmented into:

Exporters

Importers

Traders

Others

Latest Global News on Trade Finance [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/pressrelease/trade-finance-market

On the basis of regional markets, the industry is divided into:

1 North America

1.1 United States of America

1.2 Canada

2 Europe

2.1 Germany

2.2 United Kingdom

2.3 France

2.4 Italy

2.5 Others

3 Asia Pacific

3.1 China

3.2 Japan

3.3 India

3.4 ASEAN

3.5 Others

4 Latin America

4.1 Brazil

4.2 Argentina

4.3 Mexico

4.4 Others

5 Middle East & Africa

5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.3 Nigeria

5.4 South Africa

5.5 Others

Industry Trends

The global trade finance industry is being driven by the growing focus of various companies on improving inventory management. Furthermore, the market is expected to be aided by the increasing digitalisation, particularly in emerging nations, and the advancement in risk management tools. The rapid technological advancements and improved strategic formulation, as well as the adoption of structuring and pricing tools, are expected to provide enhanced growth opportunities to the market. The growing focus of service providers on enhancing their systems and services is projected to further contribute to the growth of the market as this will enhance the demand for trade finance among end users.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Citigroup Inc., Asian Development Bank, DBS Bank Ltd, JPMorgan Chase & Co., BNP Paribas, HSBC Holdings PLC, Euler Hermes, and Standard Chartered Bank, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Read More Reports:

Nootropics Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/nootropics-market

Global Dialyser Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/dialyser-market

Digital Payment Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/digital-payment-market

Global Human Insulin Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/human-insulin-market

Global Dehydrated Food Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/dehydrated-food-market

Global Sharps Containers Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/sharps-containers-market

Land Survey Equipment Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/land-survey-equipment-market

Global Electric Cargo Bikes Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/electric-cargo-bikes-market

Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections (ABSSSI) Treatment Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/acute-bacterial-skin-and-skin-structure-infections-absssi-treatment-market

Global Digital Breast Tomosynthesis Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/digital-breast-tomosynthesis-market

Note 2: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, https://www.procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Informes de Expertos (https://www.informesdeexpertos.com), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: Expert Market Research

Contact Person: Steven Luke, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

*We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.