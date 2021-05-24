The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Potato Starch Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global potato starch market, assessing the market based on its segments like product categories, applications, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): 3.89 Million Tons

3.89 Million Tons Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 2.4%

2.4% Forecast Market Size (2026): 4.48 Million Tons

One of the major factors driving the potato starch market is the growing demand for ready-to-eat food products. Moreover, increased demand for potato starch in the textile industry for textile sizing, increased global paper use, and increased demand in the food and beverage industry are all driving the potato starch market forward. Furthermore, shifts in consumer preferences toward healthier lifestyles, increased knowledge, population growth, and an increase in disposable income are all benefitting the market positively. Over the forecast period, the variety of uses for potato starch in end-use industries will provide lucrative growth opportunities for potato starch market players.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Potato starch is a form of starch made from potatoes. Leucoplasts are found in the cells of the potato plant’s root tubers. The potatoes are crushed to remove the starch, and the starch grains are released from the damaged cells. After that, the starch is washed out and dried to powder.

Based on product category, the market can be divided into:

Native Starch

Modified Starch

Sweeteners

On the basis of application, the industry is segmented into:

Food

Industrial

Others

On the basis of regional markets, the industry is divided into:

1 North America

1.1 United States of America

1.2 Canada

2 Europe

2.1 Germany

2.2 United Kingdom

2.3 France

2.4 Italy

2.5 Others

3 Asia Pacific

3.1 China

3.2 Japan

3.3 India

3.4 ASEAN

3.5 Others

4 Latin America

4.1 Brazil

4.2 Argentina

4.3 Mexico

4.4 Others

5 Middle East & Africa

5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.3 Nigeria

5.4 South Africa

5.5 Others

Market Trends

Recently, some key industrial developments have taken place in the potato starch market. For instance, in March 2020, Western Polymer, a manufacturer of native and modified potato starch in the United States, was acquired by Ingredion Incorporated. Important instances like this are expected to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period. The rapid urbanisation, growing middle class population, and busier lifestyles are expected to increase the demand for processed food products, which will further enable the potato starch market growth.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Cargill Incorporated, Tereos, Roquette Frères, Avebe, AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG, Emsland Group, and Novidon, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

