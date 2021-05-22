Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Magnetic Ink Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Magnetic Ink market covered in Chapter 4:

Pingwei

Godo

SICPA

Jinpin

Collins

Sun Chemical

Shojudo

Letong Ink

Villiger

Mingbo

Kodak

Cronite

Gleitsmann Security Inks

Wancheng

Gans

ANY

Microtrace

CTI

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Magnetic Ink market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

UV Fluorescent Inks

Thermochromatic Inks

Optically Variable Inks

Humidity Sensitive Inks

Infrared Fluorescent Inks

Pressure Sensitive Inks

Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Magnetic Ink market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Banknotes

Official Identity Documents

Tax Banderoles

Security Labels

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Magnetic Ink Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 UV Fluorescent Inks

1.5.3 Thermochromatic Inks

1.5.4 Optically Variable Inks

1.5.5 Humidity Sensitive Inks

1.5.6 Infrared Fluorescent Inks

1.5.7 Pressure Sensitive Inks

1.5.8 Others

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Magnetic Ink Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Banknotes

1.6.3 Official Identity Documents

1.6.4 Tax Banderoles

1.6.5 Security Labels

1.7 Magnetic Ink Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Magnetic Ink Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Magnetic Ink Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Magnetic Ink Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Magnetic Ink

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Magnetic Ink

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Magnetic Ink Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Pingwei

4.1.1 Pingwei Basic Information

4.1.2 Magnetic Ink Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Pingwei Magnetic Ink Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Pingwei Business Overview

4.2 Godo

4.2.1 Godo Basic Information

4.2.2 Magnetic Ink Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Godo Magnetic Ink Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Godo Business Overview

4.3 SICPA

4.3.1 SICPA Basic Information

4.3.2 Magnetic Ink Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 SICPA Magnetic Ink Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 SICPA Business Overview

4.4 Jinpin

4.4.1 Jinpin Basic Information

4.4.2 Magnetic Ink Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Jinpin Magnetic Ink Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Jinpin Business Overview

4.5 Collins

4.5.1 Collins Basic Information

4.5.2 Magnetic Ink Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Collins Magnetic Ink Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Collins Business Overview

4.6 Sun Chemical

4.6.1 Sun Chemical Basic Information

4.6.2 Magnetic Ink Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Sun Chemical Magnetic Ink Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Sun Chemical Business Overview

4.7 Shojudo

4.7.1 Shojudo Basic Information

4.7.2 Magnetic Ink Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Shojudo Magnetic Ink Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Shojudo Business Overview

4.8 Letong Ink

4.8.1 Letong Ink Basic Information

4.8.2 Magnetic Ink Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Letong Ink Magnetic Ink Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Letong Ink Business Overview

4.9 Villiger

4.9.1 Villiger Basic Information

4.9.2 Magnetic Ink Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Villiger Magnetic Ink Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Villiger Business Overview

4.10 Mingbo

4.10.1 Mingbo Basic Information

4.10.2 Magnetic Ink Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Mingbo Magnetic Ink Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Mingbo Business Overview

4.11 Kodak

4.11.1 Kodak Basic Information

4.11.2 Magnetic Ink Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 Kodak Magnetic Ink Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 Kodak Business Overview

4.12 Cronite

4.12.1 Cronite Basic Information

4.12.2 Magnetic Ink Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 Cronite Magnetic Ink Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 Cronite Business Overview

4.13 Gleitsmann Security Inks

4.13.1 Gleitsmann Security Inks Basic Information

4.13.2 Magnetic Ink Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.13.3 Gleitsmann Security Inks Magnetic Ink Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.13.4 Gleitsmann Security Inks Business Overview

4.14 Wancheng

4.14.1 Wancheng Basic Information

4.14.2 Magnetic Ink Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.14.3 Wancheng Magnetic Ink Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.14.4 Wancheng Business Overview

4.15 Gans

4.15.1 Gans Basic Information

4.15.2 Magnetic Ink Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.15.3 Gans Magnetic Ink Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.15.4 Gans Business Overview

4.16 ANY

….continued

