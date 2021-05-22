The global Water Soluble Polymers market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Water Soluble Polymers market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Water Soluble Polymers industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Water Soluble Polymers Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Water Soluble Polymers market covered in Chapter 4:

Kemira OYJ

Gelita AG

Ashland

DuPont

Nitta Gelatin Inc.

Shadong Polymers Biochemicals Co. Ltd.

Gantrade

AkzoNobel

Arkema SA

Kuraray Group

BASF SE

KEMIRA

BWA

SNF Group

The Dow Chemical Company

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Water Soluble Polymers market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Polyphosphinates

Polycarboxilate

Poly-vinisulphonates

SPCA

SASMAC

PAA various Molecular weight

Granular PAA

Poly maleates (HPMA)

Copolymers and ter-polymers of MA

AA/AMPS low Molecular weight

AA/AMPS very high Mw for oilfield applications

Granular AA/AMPS

AA/AMPS/non-ionic monomer

PESA

PAPEMP

Biopolymers

Kemira Fennodispo 5425

PCE

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Water Soluble Polymers market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Detergent and Household Applications

Water Treatment Applications

Petroleum Applications

Paper Making Applications

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of content :

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Water Soluble Polymers Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Polyphosphinates

1.5.3 Polycarboxilate

1.5.4 Poly-vinisulphonates

1.5.5 SPCA

1.5.6 SASMAC

1.5.7 PAA various Molecular weight

1.5.8 Granular PAA

1.5.9 Poly maleates (HPMA)

1.5.10 Copolymers and ter-polymers of MA

1.5.11 AA/AMPS low Molecular weight

1.5.12 AA/AMPS very high Mw for oilfield applications

1.5.13 Granular AA/AMPS

1.5.14 AA/AMPS/non-ionic monomer

1.5.15 PESA

1.5.16 PAPEMP

1.5.17 Biopolymers

1.5.18 Kemira Fennodispo 5425

1.5.19 PCE

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Water Soluble Polymers Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Detergent and Household Applications

1.6.3 Water Treatment Applications

1.6.4 Petroleum Applications

1.6.5 Paper Making Applications

1.7 Water Soluble Polymers Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Water Soluble Polymers Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Water Soluble Polymers Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Water Soluble Polymers Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Water Soluble Polymers

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Water Soluble Polymers

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Water Soluble Polymers Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Kemira OYJ

4.1.1 Kemira OYJ Basic Information

4.1.2 Water Soluble Polymers Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Kemira OYJ Water Soluble Polymers Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Kemira OYJ Business Overview

4.2 Gelita AG

4.2.1 Gelita AG Basic Information

4.2.2 Water Soluble Polymers Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Gelita AG Water Soluble Polymers Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Gelita AG Business Overview

4.3 Ashland

4.3.1 Ashland Basic Information

4.3.2 Water Soluble Polymers Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Ashland Water Soluble Polymers Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Ashland Business Overview

4.4 DuPont

4.4.1 DuPont Basic Information

4.4.2 Water Soluble Polymers Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 DuPont Water Soluble Polymers Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 DuPont Business Overview

4.5 Nitta Gelatin Inc.

4.5.1 Nitta Gelatin Inc. Basic Information

4.5.2 Water Soluble Polymers Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Nitta Gelatin Inc. Water Soluble Polymers Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Nitta Gelatin Inc. Business Overview

4.6 Shadong Polymers Biochemicals Co. Ltd.

4.6.1 Shadong Polymers Biochemicals Co. Ltd. Basic Information

4.6.2 Water Soluble Polymers Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Shadong Polymers Biochemicals Co. Ltd. Water Soluble Polymers Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Shadong Polymers Biochemicals Co. Ltd. Business Overview

4.7 Gantrade

4.7.1 Gantrade Basic Information

4.7.2 Water Soluble Polymers Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Gantrade Water Soluble Polymers Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Gantrade Business Overview

4.8 AkzoNobel

4.8.1 AkzoNobel Basic Information

4.8.2 Water Soluble Polymers Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 AkzoNobel Water Soluble Polymers Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 AkzoNobel Business Overview

4.9 Arkema SA

4.9.1 Arkema SA Basic Information

4.9.2 Water Soluble Polymers Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Arkema SA Water Soluble Polymers Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Arkema SA Business Overview

….continued

