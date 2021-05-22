The global United States Activated Carbon market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global United States Activated Carbon market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global United States Activated Carbon industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the United States Activated Carbon Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global United States Activated Carbon market covered in Chapter 4:

Donau Chemie AG

Ada Carbon Solutions LLC

Kureha Corporation

Veolia Water Technologies

Albemarle Corporation

Cabot Corporation

Ingevity

CarbUSA LLC

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

Prominent Systems Inc.

Calgon Carbon Corporation

Carbon Activated Corporation

Oxbow Activated Carbon

Jacobi Carbons Inc. (Osaka Gas Chemicals Co. Ltd)

Kuraray Co. Ltd

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the United States Activated Carbon market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Powdered Activated Carbon

Granular Activated Carbon

Extruded or Pelletized Activated Carbon

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the United States Activated Carbon market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Gas Purification

Water Purification

Metal Extraction

Medicine

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global United States Activated Carbon Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Powdered Activated Carbon

1.5.3 Granular Activated Carbon

1.5.4 Extruded or Pelletized Activated Carbon

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global United States Activated Carbon Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Gas Purification

1.6.3 Water Purification

1.6.4 Metal Extraction

1.6.5 Medicine

1.6.6 Others

1.7 United States Activated Carbon Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on United States Activated Carbon Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of United States Activated Carbon Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 United States Activated Carbon Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of United States Activated Carbon

3.2.3 Labor Cost of United States Activated Carbon

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of United States Activated Carbon Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Donau Chemie AG

4.1.1 Donau Chemie AG Basic Information

4.1.2 United States Activated Carbon Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Donau Chemie AG United States Activated Carbon Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Donau Chemie AG Business Overview

4.2 Ada Carbon Solutions LLC

4.2.1 Ada Carbon Solutions LLC Basic Information

4.2.2 United States Activated Carbon Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Ada Carbon Solutions LLC United States Activated Carbon Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Ada Carbon Solutions LLC Business Overview

4.3 Kureha Corporation

….continued

