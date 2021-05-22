The Uncoated Woodfree paper (UWF) and pulp market is expected to grow from USD X.X million in 2020 to USD X.X million by 2026, at a CAGR of X.X% during the forecast period. The global Uncoated Woodfree paper (UWF) and pulp market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Uncoated Woodfree paper (UWF) and pulp market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Uncoated Woodfree paper (UWF) and pulp industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Uncoated Woodfree paper (UWF) and pulp Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Uncoated Woodfree paper (UWF) and pulp market covered in Chapter 4:

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget

Stora Enso

Nine Dragons Paper

Norske Skog

Chenming Paper

International Paper

Nippon Paper Group

Huatai Paper

Oji Paper

Asia Pulp and Paper

UPM-Kymmene

Sun Paper Group

Glatfelter

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Uncoated Woodfree paper (UWF) and pulp market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Offset paper

Lightweight offset paper

Bleached Softwood Kraft Pulp (BSK)

Birch Hardwood Kraft Pulp (BHK)

High Yield Pulp (HYP)

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Uncoated Woodfree paper (UWF) and pulp market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Reels (Rolls)

Catalogs

Magazines

Advertising Material

Tissue Paper

Printing and Writing Paper

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Uncoated Woodfree paper (UWF) and pulp Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Offset paper

1.5.3 Lightweight offset paper

1.5.4 Bleached Softwood Kraft Pulp (BSK)

1.5.5 Birch Hardwood Kraft Pulp (BHK)

1.5.6 High Yield Pulp (HYP)

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Uncoated Woodfree paper (UWF) and pulp Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Reels (Rolls)

1.6.3 Catalogs

1.6.4 Magazines

1.6.5 Advertising Material

1.6.6 Tissue Paper

1.6.7 Printing and Writing Paper

1.7 Uncoated Woodfree paper (UWF) and pulp Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Uncoated Woodfree paper (UWF) and pulp Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Uncoated Woodfree paper (UWF) and pulp Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Uncoated Woodfree paper (UWF) and pulp Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Uncoated Woodfree paper (UWF) and pulp

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Uncoated Woodfree paper (UWF) and pulp

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Uncoated Woodfree paper (UWF) and pulp Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget

4.1.1 Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget Basic Information

4.1.2 Uncoated Woodfree paper (UWF) and pulp Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget Uncoated Woodfree paper (UWF) and pulp Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget Business Overview

4.2 Stora Enso

4.2.1 Stora Enso Basic Information

4.2.2 Uncoated Woodfree paper (UWF) and pulp Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Stora Enso Uncoated Woodfree paper (UWF) and pulp Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Stora Enso Business Overview

4.3 Nine Dragons Paper

4.3.1 Nine Dragons Paper Basic Information

4.3.2 Uncoated Woodfree paper (UWF) and pulp Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Nine Dragons Paper Uncoated Woodfree paper (UWF) and pulp Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Nine Dragons Paper Business Overview

4.4 Norske Skog

4.4.1 Norske Skog Basic Information

4.4.2 Uncoated Woodfree paper (UWF) and pulp Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Norske Skog Uncoated Woodfree paper (UWF) and pulp Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Norske Skog Business Overview

4.5 Chenming Paper

4.5.1 Chenming Paper Basic Information

4.5.2 Uncoated Woodfree paper (UWF) and pulp Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Chenming Paper Uncoated Woodfree paper (UWF) and pulp Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Chenming Paper Business Overview

4.6 International Paper

4.6.1 International Paper Basic Information

4.6.2 Uncoated Woodfree paper (UWF) and pulp Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 International Paper Uncoated Woodfree paper (UWF) and pulp Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 International Paper Business Overview

4.7 Nippon Paper Group

4.7.1 Nippon Paper Group Basic Information

4.7.2 Uncoated Woodfree paper (UWF) and pulp Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Nippon Paper Group Uncoated Woodfree paper (UWF) and pulp Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Nippon Paper Group Business Overview

4.8 Huatai Paper

4.8.1 Huatai Paper Basic Information

4.8.2 Uncoated Woodfree paper (UWF) and pulp Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Huatai Paper Uncoated Woodfree paper (UWF) and pulp Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Huatai Paper Business Overview

4.9 Oji Paper

4.9.1 Oji Paper Basic Information

4.9.2 Uncoated Woodfree paper (UWF) and pulp Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Oji Paper Uncoated Woodfree paper (UWF) and pulp Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Oji Paper Business Overview

4.10 Asia Pulp and Paper

4.10.1 Asia Pulp and Paper Basic Information

4.10.2 Uncoated Woodfree paper (UWF) and pulp Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Asia Pulp and Paper Uncoated Woodfree paper (UWF) and pulp Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Asia Pulp and Paper Business Overview

4.11 UPM-Kymmene

4.11.1 UPM-Kymmene Basic Information

4.11.2 Uncoated Woodfree paper (UWF) and pulp Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 UPM-Kymmene Uncoated Woodfree paper (UWF) and pulp Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 UPM-Kymmene Business Overview

4.12 Sun Paper Group

4.12.1 Sun Paper Group Basic Information

4.12.2 Uncoated Woodfree paper (UWF) and pulp Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 Sun Paper Group Uncoated Woodfree paper (UWF) and pulp Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 Sun Paper Group Business Overview

4.13 Glatfelter

4.13.1 Glatfelter Basic Information

4.13.2 Uncoated Woodfree paper (UWF) and pulp Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.13.3 Glatfelter Uncoated Woodfree paper (UWF) and pulp Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.13.4 Glatfelter Business Overview

5 Global Uncoated Woodfree paper (UWF) and pulp Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Uncoated Woodfree paper (UWF) and pulp Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Uncoated Woodfree paper (UWF) and pulp Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Uncoated Woodfree paper (UWF) and pulp Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Uncoated Woodfree paper (UWF) and pulp Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Uncoated Woodfree paper (UWF) and pulp Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Uncoated Woodfree paper (UWF) and pulp Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Uncoated Woodfree paper (UWF) and pulp Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Uncoated Woodfree paper (UWF) and pulp Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….Continued

