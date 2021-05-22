Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Thermoplastic Resins Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Thermoplastic Resins market covered in Chapter 4:

Lanxess

ACI Plastics Incorporated

Ascend Performance Materials Operations

Solvay

Bayer

Adell Plastics Incorporated

Lubrizol-Berkshire Hathaway Incorporated

Celanese Corporation

Dow Corning Corporation

Saudi Basic Industries Corp.(SABIC)

Clariant International Limited

Asahi Kasei Corporation

BASF

Quadrant

DuPont

WestChester Plastics (AMETEK)

Formosa Plastics Corp.

Axiall Corporation

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Thermoplastic Resins market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Engineering Thermoplastics

Polypropylene

Polyethylene

Thermoplastic Elastomers

Polystyrene

Other

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Thermoplastic Resins market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Construction

Motor Vehicles

Consumer & Medical

Electrical & Electronic Equipment

Insulated Wire & Cable

Packaging

Machinery

Other

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of content :

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Thermoplastic Resins Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

1.5.3 Engineering Thermoplastics

1.5.4 Polypropylene

1.5.5 Polyethylene

1.5.6 Thermoplastic Elastomers

1.5.7 Polystyrene

1.5.8 Other

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Thermoplastic Resins Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Construction

1.6.3 Motor Vehicles

1.6.4 Consumer & Medical

1.6.5 Electrical & Electronic Equipment

1.6.6 Insulated Wire & Cable

1.6.7 Packaging

1.6.8 Machinery

1.6.9 Other

1.7 Thermoplastic Resins Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Thermoplastic Resins Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Thermoplastic Resins Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Thermoplastic Resins Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Thermoplastic Resins

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Thermoplastic Resins

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Thermoplastic Resins Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Lanxess

4.1.1 Lanxess Basic Information

4.1.2 Thermoplastic Resins Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Lanxess Thermoplastic Resins Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Lanxess Business Overview

4.2 ACI Plastics Incorporated

4.2.1 ACI Plastics Incorporated Basic Information

4.2.2 Thermoplastic Resins Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 ACI Plastics Incorporated Thermoplastic Resins Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 ACI Plastics Incorporated Business Overview

4.3 Ascend Performance Materials Operations

4.3.1 Ascend Performance Materials Operations Basic Information

4.3.2 Thermoplastic Resins Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Ascend Performance Materials Operations Thermoplastic Resins Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Ascend Performance Materials Operations Business Overview

4.4 Solvay

4.4.1 Solvay Basic Information

4.4.2 Thermoplastic Resins Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Solvay Thermoplastic Resins Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Solvay Business Overview

4.5 Bayer

4.5.1 Bayer Basic Information

4.5.2 Thermoplastic Resins Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Bayer Thermoplastic Resins Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Bayer Business Overview

4.6 Adell Plastics Incorporated

4.6.1 Adell Plastics Incorporated Basic Information

4.6.2 Thermoplastic Resins Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Adell Plastics Incorporated Thermoplastic Resins Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Adell Plastics Incorporated Business Overview

4.7 Lubrizol-Berkshire Hathaway Incorporated

4.7.1 Lubrizol-Berkshire Hathaway Incorporated Basic Information

4.7.2 Thermoplastic Resins Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Lubrizol-Berkshire Hathaway Incorporated Thermoplastic Resins Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Lubrizol-Berkshire Hathaway Incorporated Business Overview

4.8 Celanese Corporation

4.8.1 Celanese Corporation Basic Information

4.8.2 Thermoplastic Resins Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Celanese Corporation Thermoplastic Resins Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Celanese Corporation Business Overview

4.9 Dow Corning Corporation

4.9.1 Dow Corning Corporation Basic Information

4.9.2 Thermoplastic Resins Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Dow Corning Corporation Thermoplastic Resins Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Dow Corning Corporation Business Overview

4.10 Saudi Basic Industries Corp.(SABIC)

4.10.1 Saudi Basic Industries Corp.(SABIC) Basic Information

4.10.2 Thermoplastic Resins Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Saudi Basic Industries Corp.(SABIC) Thermoplastic Resins Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Saudi Basic Industries Corp.(SABIC) Business Overview

4.11 Clariant International Limited

4.11.1 Clariant International Limited Basic Information

4.11.2 Thermoplastic Resins Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 Clariant International Limited Thermoplastic Resins Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 Clariant International Limited Business Overview

4.12 Asahi Kasei Corporation

4.12.1 Asahi Kasei Corporation Basic Information

4.12.2 Thermoplastic Resins Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 Asahi Kasei Corporation Thermoplastic Resins Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 Asahi Kasei Corporation Business Overview

4.13 BASF

4.13.1 BASF Basic Information

4.13.2 Thermoplastic Resins Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.13.3 BASF Thermoplastic Resins Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.13.4 BASF Business Overview

4.14 Quadrant

4.14.1 Quadrant Basic Information

4.14.2 Thermoplastic Resins Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.14.3 Quadrant Thermoplastic Resins Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.14.4 Quadrant Business Overview

4.15 DuPont

4.15.1 DuPont Basic Information

4.15.2 Thermoplastic Resins Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.15.3 DuPont Thermoplastic Resins Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.15.4 DuPont Business Overview

4.16 WestChester Plastics (AMETEK)

4.16.1 WestChester Plastics (AMETEK) Basic Information

4.16.2 Thermoplastic Resins Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.16.3 WestChester Plastics (AMETEK) Thermoplastic Resins Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.16.4 WestChester Plastics (AMETEK) Business Overview

4.17 Formosa Plastics Corp.

4.17.1 Formosa Plastics Corp. Basic Information

4.17.2 Thermoplastic Resins Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.17.3 Formosa Plastics Corp. Thermoplastic Resins Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.17.4 Formosa Plastics Corp. Business Overview

4.18 Axiall Corporation

4.18.1 Axiall Corporation Basic Information

4.18.2 Thermoplastic Resins Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.18.3 Axiall Corporation Thermoplastic Resins Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.18.4 Axiall Corporation Business Overview

5 Global Thermoplastic Resins Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Thermoplastic Resins Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Thermoplastic Resins Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Thermoplastic Resins Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Thermoplastic Resins Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Thermoplastic Resins Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Thermoplastic Resins Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Thermoplastic Resins Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Thermoplastic Resins Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….continued

