The global Thermal Black market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Thermal Black market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Thermal Black industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Thermal Black Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Thermal Black market covered in Chapter 4:

Xiahuayuan Xuguang Chemical Co., Ltd

Shanxi Fulihua Chemical Materials Co. Ltd

Beilum Carbon Chemical Limited

Imerys SA

Birla Carbon

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.

Shandong Emperor-Taishan Carbon Co., Ltd

Denka Company Limited

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Sid Richardson Carbon & Energy Co.

Cabot Corporation

Shandong Huibaichuan New Materials Co., Ltd

China Synthetic Rubber Corporation

Zaozhuang Xinyuan Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Tokai Carbon Co. Ltd

Omsk Carbon Group

Phillips Carbon Black Limited

Geotech International B.V.

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Thermal Black market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Ordinary Carbon Black

Special Carbon Black

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Thermal Black market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Plastics

Printing ink

Paint

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of content :

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Thermal Black Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Ordinary Carbon Black

1.5.3 Special Carbon Black

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Thermal Black Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Plastics

1.6.3 Printing ink

1.6.4 Paint

1.7 Thermal Black Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Thermal Black Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Thermal Black Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Thermal Black Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Thermal Black

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Thermal Black

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Thermal Black Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Xiahuayuan Xuguang Chemical Co., Ltd

4.1.1 Xiahuayuan Xuguang Chemical Co., Ltd Basic Information

4.1.2 Thermal Black Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Xiahuayuan Xuguang Chemical Co., Ltd Thermal Black Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Xiahuayuan Xuguang Chemical Co., Ltd Business Overview

4.2 Shanxi Fulihua Chemical Materials Co. Ltd

4.2.1 Shanxi Fulihua Chemical Materials Co. Ltd Basic Information

4.2.2 Thermal Black Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Shanxi Fulihua Chemical Materials Co. Ltd Thermal Black Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Shanxi Fulihua Chemical Materials Co. Ltd Business Overview

4.3 Beilum Carbon Chemical Limited

4.3.1 Beilum Carbon Chemical Limited Basic Information

4.3.2 Thermal Black Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Beilum Carbon Chemical Limited Thermal Black Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Beilum Carbon Chemical Limited Business Overview

4.4 Imerys SA

4.4.1 Imerys SA Basic Information

4.4.2 Thermal Black Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Imerys SA Thermal Black Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Imerys SA Business Overview

4.5 Birla Carbon

4.5.1 Birla Carbon Basic Information

4.5.2 Thermal Black Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Birla Carbon Thermal Black Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Birla Carbon Business Overview

4.6 Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.

4.6.1 Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. Basic Information

4.6.2 Thermal Black Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. Thermal Black Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. Business Overview

4.7 Shandong Emperor-Taishan Carbon Co., Ltd

4.7.1 Shandong Emperor-Taishan Carbon Co., Ltd Basic Information

4.7.2 Thermal Black Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Shandong Emperor-Taishan Carbon Co., Ltd Thermal Black Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Shandong Emperor-Taishan Carbon Co., Ltd Business Overview

4.8 Denka Company Limited

4.8.1 Denka Company Limited Basic Information

4.8.2 Thermal Black Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Denka Company Limited Thermal Black Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Denka Company Limited Business Overview

4.9 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

4.9.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Basic Information

4.9.2 Thermal Black Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Thermal Black Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Business Overview

4.10 Sid Richardson Carbon & Energy Co.

4.10.1 Sid Richardson Carbon & Energy Co. Basic Information

….continued

